Severe tax penalties on these cash transactions; check I-T dept's latest note

The Income Tax Department has recently published a brochure stressing the importance of avoiding cash transactions to reduce the risk of tax penalties. The primary goal of this campaign is to educate taxpayers about the potential financial consequences of engaging in cash transactions, which could result in harsh penalties according to the Income Tax Act.
According to the brochure released on January 2, 2025, the Income Tax Department has urged individuals to steer clear of cash transactions. Specifically, individuals should avoid receiving, paying, and transferring cash when the transaction amounts are minimal to moderate.
How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now
The brochure further advises taxpayers to refrain from using cash for routine transactions, especially those involving substantial sums of money. Although many individuals opt for cash payments for convenience, this practice can inadvertently lead to violations of tax laws.
Key points
Transaction limits are determined based on the type of transaction and the parties involved. The Income Tax Department has outlined clear guidelines in their brochure outlining these limits to ensure compliance and transparency.
Many individuals choose to conduct transactions involving small amounts of money through cash payments, transfers, and receipts. This preference is influenced by various factors, such as:
> Societal factors: The presence of large agricultural, informal, and non-formal sectors in the socio-economic structure necessitates individuals to rely on bartering and cash transactions.
> Individual factors: Individual factors contributing to challenges in digital banking and money transfer include limited access to digital financial services, cost considerations, and psychological hesitations regarding security and confidentiality.
> Additionally, there are networks and channels that enable unaccounted incomes and illicit financial activities, undermining the integrity of financial systems.
> The Income-tax Act, 1961, contains regulations to streamline cash transactions and combat tax evasion. These provisions are regularly updated to meet evolving needs. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in penalties equal to the amount of cash involved, along with any other applicable sanctions.
Sections and associated penalties
Exceptions
Certain transactions are not subject to these limitations, such as:
Transactions involving government entities, banks, post office savings banks, or cooperative banks.
Transactions where both the payer and payee exclusively earn agricultural income and have no taxable income.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today