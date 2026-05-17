Tax-saving FDs in 2026: Which banks offer up to 8% returns and Section 80C benefits?

Tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) are once again drawing attention among conservative investors as banks offer returns of up to 8% annually, alongside tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. With market volatility and uncertain return expectations across asset classes, these deposits continue to appeal to investors seeking fixed returns and tax-saving benefits in one product.

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The key attraction remains the dual advantage: tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh annually and guaranteed returns over a fixed tenure. However, while tax-saving FDs offer stability, investors also need to weigh lock-in conditions and taxation rules before making investment decisions.

Which banks are offering the highest rates?

Small finance banks continue to dominate the tax-saving FD landscape in 2026, offering significantly higher rates than larger public and private sector banks.

As of May 13, 2026, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers one of the highest tax-saving FD rates at 8% for general citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank follows closely with 7.77%, while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.20% for general investors and 7.70% for senior citizens.

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Other lenders such as DCB Bank, SBM Bank India, Capital Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, and IndusInd Bank are offering rates ranging from 6.65% to 7.50%, depending on investor category.

Senior citizens continue to enjoy additional benefits, with banks generally providing an extra 0.5% interest premium over standard rates.

How do large banks compare?

Traditional banks continue offering relatively lower but stable rates.

Among private lenders, IDFC FIRST Bank and ICICI Bank currently provide 6.60% and 6.50% respectively for general citizens, with senior citizen rates reaching 7.10%. Axis Bank offers 6.45% for general customers and up to 7.20% for seniors, while HDFC Bank provides 6.40%.

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Public sector lenders remain at the lower end of the spectrum. State Bank of India (SBI) currently offers 6.05% for general citizens and 7.05% for senior citizens. Most public sector banks currently provide rates around 6%–6.10%.

What are the tax benefits?

Tax-saving FDs allow investors to claim deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C. Resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) are eligible to invest.

However, these deposits come with a mandatory five-year lock-in period, and investors cannot access premature withdrawal or auto-renewal facilities.

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Another important consideration is taxation. Unlike products such as PPF, interest earned from tax-saving FDs remains fully taxable according to the investor’s income slab, which can affect post-tax returns.

What should investors keep in mind?

Tax-saving FDs remain attractive for investors prioritising capital protection and predictable returns. However, while higher rates from small finance banks may look appealing, investors often compare factors such as deposit insurance coverage, liquidity constraints and tax-adjusted returns before choosing a bank.

For investors seeking a balance between tax savings and certainty, tax-saving FDs continue to remain among the most straightforward options available in 2026.

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