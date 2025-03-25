What are the tax implications of having a second job vs income from startup vs freelance job?

I want to know about the tax Implications of having a second job (Ad-hoc Contract + Startup Work). I require tax advice regarding structuring my income in compliance with my employer's policies.

I have two options for receiving income from the startup:

Option 1: Taking Salary

The startup considers me a salaried employee and provides Form 16.

Advantages include easier job switches due to a structured salary history.

Potential legal conflict with my institute over outside employment, even if not explicitly prohibited in the contract.

Possible solution: Have the startup issue an offer letter specifying "Weekend-Only Work" to avoid interference with weekday job.

Option 2: Invoicing as a Consultant (Freelancing Model)

Invoicing the startup as an independent consultant.

No legal conflict with primary employer as it is consulting work, not another full-time job.

For future job switches, invoices need to be shown instead of a salary slip.

These are my key concerns:

Is my institute legally permitted to raise concerns about my weekend work commitments?

Does the "devote whole time" clause restrict me from taking outside work during official hours only, or altogether?

Should I structure my income as salary or freelancing for legal purposes?

Will my startup offer letter, mentioning weekend work, protect me if questioned?

Which option will result in the lowest tax burden for me?

Will consulting work create any issues if I transition to a corporate job later on? Would employers accept freelance invoices as proof of previous earnings?

Advice by CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana

The practice of employees taking up additional work or engaging in second or additional employment beyond or parallelly with their regular jobs, generally, without their primary employer’s knowledge and/or consent is referred as moonlighting.

Certain companies implement policies restricting or prohibiting moonlighting to avoid conflicts of interest, ensure employees' focus on their primary job, or protect proprietary information. The secondary employment may usually be taken up to earn extra income, pursue a passion or gain additional experience in a different field, it demands thoughtful evaluation of possible conflicts, effective time management, and the legal ramifications tied to one’s primary job.

Nature of Income and Tax Treatment



Salary from Ad-hoc Contract: If your second job (e.g., an ad-hoc contract) pays you as an employee, the income is treated as "Income from Salary." Your employer may deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) based on your income slab.



Business or Professional income: If an individual is engaged in work as a freelancer or independent contractor, the income derived therefrom shall be classified as "Income from Business or Profession" under the applicable tax laws. The taxpayer may, subject to eligibility criteria, opt for presumptive taxation schemes as prescribed under the relevant statutory provisions, based on the nature of the business or profession undertaken.



Deductions and Expenses



Salary Income: Subject to deductions / allowances under the old regime and limited deduction under the new tax regime. Check your primary employment contract for restrictions on claiming additional expenses.



Business/Profession Income: If you do freelance/startup work as a consultant or professional, you can deduct legitimate business expenses (e.g., internet, eligible depreciation, travel, etc) from your taxable income, provided you maintain records.



Advance Tax Obligation



In case of freelancing, if your total tax liability (after TDS) exceeds Rs. 10,000 in a financial year, you must pay advance tax in installments



15% by June 15

45% by September 15

75% by December 15

100% by March 15



However, eligible professional / consultant opting for presumptive scheme of the IT Act would be required to pay their entire advance tax liability in one installment on or before the 15th March of the relevant financial year.



Legal and Contractual Considerations



Check your primary job’s contract. If it includes an exclusivity clause (e.g., “devote whole time to work”), taking a second job might breach it, risking termination or legal action, even if the second job is on weekends. Ad-hoc or startup work outside regular hours may still be scrutinised. In any case it would be advisable to seek prior approval of your existing employer to ensure that you do not contravene any terms of employment.



Moonlighting (working a second job / consultancy discreetly) isn’t illegal in India unless it violates your employment agreement. However, all income—disclosed or not—remains taxable.



GST Implications



If your work involves providing services and your annual turnover exceeds Rs. 20 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs in special category states), you must register for GST and charge GST (unless specific exemption is provided).

There are many factors which needs to be considered such as nature of arrangement, break-up of salary components, time devoted, actual expenditure incurred towards provision of services, financial objectives/requirements, etc, before providing any reasoned and objective assessment of the income structuring. As this is case specific, it would be prudent to discuss your tax status with your tax consultant to review and makethe decision on the structuring aspect. Nevertheless, certain aspects which may be considered to arrive at the decision could include:

Evaluate your income - Break down your salary into taxable and exempt components.



Policy of employer to be reviewed - Check flexibility in restructuring (e.g., increasing HRA or NPS contributions).



Evaluate both the regimes - Compare tax liability under both regimes based on your expenses and investments.



Maximise Exemptions/Deductions (applicable for old regime) - Utilize House Rent Allowance, Leave Travel Allowance, Investment in NPS, and Section 80C/80D benefits.



Submit Declarations - Provide accurate details to your employer for TDS adjustment.



Tax Implications: Salary vs. Freelancing



Salary, bonus, or perquisites earned under an employer-employee relationship are taxed under “Income from Salaries” at applicable slab rates and requisite TDS is withheld by the employer and paid to the government. Individuals must obtain Form 16 from their employers which provides details of their salary and other reported income, any eligible deduction, etc and the tax deducted (TDS) thereon.

With respect to the freelancing services if eligible under section 44ADA, the taxation would be as under:

Particulars

Section 44ADA

(Presumptive Taxation Scheme for Professionals)

Eligibility

Individuals and partnership firms (excluding LLPs) that are residents of India engaged in profession as specified u/s 44AA (i.e. Legal, Medical, Engineering, etc.) whose gross receipts does not exceed Rs. 50 lakhs (would be enhanced to Rs. 75 lakh if cash receipts constitute no more than 5% of total gross receipts).

Presumptive Income

50% of total gross receipts is considered as the presumptive income

Tax implications for two options for receiving income from the startup:



In the this situation, one has to make an informed decision by referring to the points mentioned

Key Concerns:



Is my institute legally permitted to raise concerns about my weekend work commitments?

It depends on your employment contract with your institute and it would be advisable that you seek their approval to ensure that any activity of consultancy that you engage in, is permissible under the existing employment arrangement.

Does the "devote whole time" clause restrict me from taking outside work during official hours only, or altogether?

In our view, it would restrict you from taking outside work. However, we would recommend that you seek revalidation of the same from your existing employer.

Should I structure my income as salary or freelancing for legal purposes?

Refer Point 1

Will my startup offer letter, mentioning weekend work, protect me if questioned?

Refer response herein above

Which option will result in the lowest tax burden for me?

Refer point 2