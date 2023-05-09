What is e-Pay tax facility and which banks offer the tax filing service?

The Income Tax Department has recently added RBL Bank to its e-pay tax service network with over-the-counter and net banking options. This is a facility provided to taxpayers to make income tax payments through internet, using net-banking facility. At present, 24 banks are offering the e-pay tax services available on the e-filing portal.

A taxpayer can use the e-pay tax facility for tax payment through Net Banking/Debit Card/Over the Counter/NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway of authorised banks. Under the new e-Pay Tax service, the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-filling portal.

Users have to enter their PAN/TAN and mobile number for availing of the e-pay tax service.

E-Payment of taxes can be done through these banks

1) Axis Bank

2) Bank of Baroda

3) Bank of India

4) Bank of Maharashtra

5) Canara Bank

6) Central Bank of India

7) City Union Bank

8) Federal Bank

9) HDFC Bank

10) ICICI Bank

11) IDBI Bank

12) Indian Bank

13) Indian Overseas Bank

14) IndusInd Bank

15) Jammu & Kashmir Bank

16) Karur Vysya Bank

17) Kotak Mahindra Bank

18) Punjab National Bank

19) Punjab & Sind Bank

20) RBL Bank

21) State Bank of India

22) South Indian Bank

23) UCO Bank

24) Union Bank

Speaking about the newly launched Income Tax e-filing portal (TIN 2.0) for its customers, Brijesh Mehra, Head of Wholesale Banking, RBL Bank, said: “In the age of digital transactions, RBL Bank consistently aims to offer its customers innovative, user-friendly online banking solutions that simplify their lives. With the new tax payment feature, our customers can make seamless, hassle-free online tax payments.”

Step-by-step process to use e-Pay Tax Service

1. Log in to e-filing portal and click on e-Pay Tax tab.

2. Fill in your PAN, mobile number and cgo to the next step

3. Fill in the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile and click on ‘Continue’

4. You will get a go-ahead message with your PAN and masked name. Click on ‘Continue’ to go to the next step.

5. Select assessment year and other details and then click again on ‘Continue’.

6. Select the tax payment category that applies to you and click on ‘Proceed’.

7. Add the breakup of the total amount of tax payment on the ‘Add Tax Breakup Details’ page and click ‘Continue’.

8. Select payment gateway mode and continue

9. Verify the details in the ‘Preview and Make Payment page’ and click on ‘Pay Now’.

10. After making payment, you will receive a confirmation email and an SMS.

You may also download the Challan Receipt for future reference. These details will also be available under the ‘Payment History’ tab on the ‘e-Pay Tax’ page after login.



