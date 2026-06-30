Your ITR is more than a tax return: CA says government sees your finances before you do

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is no longer just about complying with tax laws. According to Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, your ITR has evolved into a digital financial record that influences everything from tax scrutiny and refunds to loan approvals and future financial credibility.

"Your ITR is no longer just a tax form. It is a digital track record of your entire financial life, and the government sees it before you even log in," Kaushik said in a post on X.

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He explained that the Income Tax Department's systems automatically cross-check the information disclosed in an ITR with data available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Even a small mismatch between the return and these records can trigger automated scrutiny.

"The system automatically cross references your return against the AIS and Form 26AS. A mismatch of even a few thousand rupees pulls a red flag, stops your refund and generates an automated notice," Kaushik said.

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The tax expert also cautioned taxpayers against assuming that TDS deducted by their employer is enough to ensure complete tax compliance.

"Thinking you are safe just because your employer deducted TDS is a mistake," he said.

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According to Kaushik, taxpayers are responsible for reporting all taxable income, including interest earned on savings accounts, dividend income and capital gains. Failure to disclose such income could result in interest under Sections 234B and 234C for short payment of advance tax, as well as penalties under Section 270A for under-reporting of income.

Your ITR is no longer just a tax form.



It is a digital track record of your entire financial life, and the government sees it before you even log in. 🧵👇🏼#ITRFiling #TaxCompliance #PersonalFinance pic.twitter.com/LbJyvXHemL — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) June 30, 2026

Cost of missing the ITR filing deadline

Kaushik also highlighted the cost of missing the ITR filing deadline. While many taxpayers focus only on the late filing fee, he said the financial consequences can be much larger.

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"If you file late, you lose the right to carry forward business losses and most capital losses, meaning you pay higher taxes on future gains," he noted. However, he clarified that house property losses can still be carried forward even if the return is filed belatedly, subject to the applicable provisions.

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Beyond tax compliance, Kaushik pointed out that a consistent ITR filing history plays an important role in financial planning. Banks and other lenders generally seek two to three years of ITRs while evaluating applications for home loans, business loans and other large credit facilities.

"A gap or a sudden, unexplained jump in income looks high risk and can stall your application," he said.

Summing up the importance of timely and accurate filing, Kaushik said, "Filing cleanly and on time isn't about being patriotic. It is just the basic operational cost of keeping your money mobile and your record clean."

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With the ITR filing season underway, experts advise taxpayers to reconcile their income with AIS and Form 26AS and disclose all taxable income before submitting their returns.

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Why filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) on time matters

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) on time offers benefits that go well beyond tax compliance. A timely filed ITR serves as proof of income and is often required when applying for home, vehicle or personal loans. It is also essential for claiming refunds if excess tax has been deducted at source (TDS).

ITRs are widely accepted as proof of income and address and can simplify visa applications, as many embassies ask for returns from the previous two or three years. Filing within the due date also allows taxpayers to carry forward eligible business and capital losses to offset future tax liabilities.

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For entrepreneurs and contractors, ITRs can be crucial for securing government tenders, obtaining term insurance and raising funds from investors, who often review past tax returns to assess financial stability. Timely filing also helps avoid late filing penalties, unnecessary scrutiny by tax authorities and strengthens your overall financial credibility for future transactions.