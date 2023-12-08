Amazon Pay introduces sign language video KYC for customers with hearing impairments: Follow these steps here

To be more inclusive, Amazon Pay recently launched a video sign language Know Your Customer (KYC) service for hearing and speech-impaired customers, which involves communication through sign language, a pioneering initiative in the digital payments sector in India.

The company rolled out the initiative that enables two-way video communication in sign language between Amazon Pay employees and customers. The goal is to make the KYC process effortless for those who rely on sign language and to create more inclusive digital payments.

Vikas Bansal, Director of Payments and Financial Services IN Payments said, "Our sign-language video KYC service is a natural extension of Amazon Pay’s focus on Customer Obsession and Financial Inclusion. With this service, which we have implemented within the scope of our barrier-free service, we enable our customers with disabilities to benefit from video KYC easily and safely. This service offers them the enhanced benefits of a digital wallet for their everyday payment needs. We want to ensure that our products are inclusive and that our services, experiences, and functionality is available to everyone, regardless of their ability.’’

The steps for completing KYC are the same for every customer. Once the customer connects on a video call with the KYC Officer and it has been established through the customer's gestures that he/she is Deaf and hard of hearing (DHH), the KYC officer switches to sign language to complete the verification.

The verification process includes multiple checks, including:

Identity checks

Confirming socio-economic details

Capturing the customer's image etc.

KYC officers are trained to complete these steps in sign language to make the process easy for DHH customers.

Amazon Pay has provided Indian sign language training to over 120 employees who provide video-based KYC services to customers across India. The in-house team developed the interactive training module, focused on equipping employees with the ability to communicate effectively with hearing- and speech-impaired customers.