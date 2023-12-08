Have you worked with 3 or more employers? Here’s how to merge EPF accounts and withdraw your money

Merging multiple Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts and withdrawing your money can often feel daunting, given the bureaucratic procedures involved. However, thanks to online advancements, it’s now significantly simpler. Here’s how to consolidate your EPF accounts and claim the funds:

Launching the EPFO’s online portal should be your first step. Once there, use your Universal Account Number (UAN) to log in. Remember, your mobile should be handy as the portal will send a one-time password (OTP) to your registered number as part of the verification process. Make sure your UAN is activated; if not, follow the online prompts to do so.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief Product Officer – Credit Products, Paisabazaar, said, “If you have worked for multiple employers, you will have different PF accounts. However, you will have only one UAN, and all PF accounts are linked to this single UAN. Therefore, to claim your EPF online, you need to first transfer the different PF account balances to the latest PF account by logging in to the EPF Member e-Sewa Portal and choosing the ‘One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ option from the ‘Online Services’ drop-down menu.”

Echoing similar views, Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, said, "If you have changed jobs, and on doing so, filled out Form 13, your PF account would have transferred to the new employer. However, if you have changed multiple jobs but have not closed or transferred an existing UAN account, you will have to merge the existing and new PF accounts into a single account and UAN. A UAN can take up to 3 days to activate." He said, "To merge your accounts, you will have to do your KYC, which involves confirming your bank account, PAN and other information. Also, ensure that your UAN is linked to your existing EPF account. Finally, you can initiate the PF settlement process by filling out Form 19."

After applying online, all your past member IDs will be merged with your current member ID. This helps in the seamless transfer and withdrawal of funds.

For withdrawal, log in again with your UAN and password. Navigate to the “Online Services” tab and select “Claim” from the drop-down list. Then, under “I Want to Apply For”, select the type of withdrawal you want. Following verification via OTP, the claim will be forwarded to your employer for final approval. On approval, the amount will be transferred to your bank account. Click here for details: Here’s how you can get EPF money in your bank account after leaving a job

Complete withdrawal of EPF can be done if you have been unemployed for two months or more. Also, providing accurate banking and KYC details is vital for a successful withdrawal process.