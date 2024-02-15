Check corporate fixed deposit (FDs) interest rates credit rating, tenure

Corporate deposits are gaining popularity amongst investors due to the allure of higher interest rates when compared to traditional bank deposits. Bank deposits typically offer interest rates averaging between 6-7%. On the other hand, certain AAA-rated corporate deposits are offering coupons of up to 8% or slightly above, making it a tempting investment avenue.

Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) are essentially money-raising tools for companies. When individuals or entities invest in these corporate deposits, they are effectively lending money to the company in exchange for a promised interest rate. While the higher interest rate is a definite plus, these corporate deposits come with their own set of risks. Hence, due diligence before investing is essential.

One of the key steps towards risk mitigation is assessing the credit quality of the issuer. The rating of the company as provided by rating agencies like CRISIL, CARE, ICRA, etc., can give an investor a fair idea about the company's financial standing and its capacity to repay the deposit. AAA-rated corporate deposits are considered the safest in terms of credit risk.

A wise investment strategy would also advocate for diversification, suggesting that investments should be spread uniformly across at least 4 to 5 issuers. Placing all your money in bonds or fixed deposits of a single issuer, or companies from a single sector may increase your risk exposure.

Also read: Are there health insurance plans covering maternity and IVF treatment expenses for newlyweds planning to start a family?

Also read: Here's how to identify unauthorised lending apps to safeguard your finances

Also read: After France, UPI services now in Sri Lanka and Mauritius: Here's how NRIs can make payments sitting abroad

It’s recommended to invest only in the highest-rated bonds or fixed deposits, even if that requires sacrificing a bit of returns.

In conclusion, corporate deposits offer an attractive investment opportunity, but it's not devoid of risk. Making informed decisions, prudent diversification, and heeding to one’s financial circumstances can help optimize the benefits of this investment choice.