Don’t lose your EPFO benefits: Link Aadhaar, activate UAN by this date

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for activating Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and linking Aadhaar with bank accounts to January 15, 2025. This extension is crucial for employees seeking benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, introduced in the Union Budget 2024. Initially set for November 30, 2024, the deadline has now been pushed twice to ensure maximum compliance.

Related Articles

The ELI Scheme offers financial incentives for first-time employees, job creation in manufacturing, and employer support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To avail these benefits, employees must activate their UAN and link Aadhaar to their bank accounts. As EPFO stated on social media platform X, “It is mandatory to seed your Aadhaar with your Bank Account to avail the benefits of the ELI Scheme. Do it timely to avoid last-minute hassle!”

What the ELI scheme offers

The ELI Scheme includes three components:

Scheme A: For first-time employees earning up to ₹1 lakh per month, offering one month’s wages in three instalments, capped at ₹15,000.

Scheme B: Focused on job creation in manufacturing, incentivizing employers and employees with EPFO contributions for up to four years.

Scheme C: Employer-focused support, reimbursing up to ₹3,000 per month per new hire for two years.

While announced in the budget, the government is yet to notify the scheme’s effective implementation date.

How to activate your UAN

Employees can activate their UAN via Aadhaar-based OTP using these steps:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal.

Click on "Activate UAN" under “Important Links.”

Enter UAN, Aadhaar number, name, DOB, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Complete Aadhaar OTP verification to receive a PIN.

Enter the OTP to finalize activation. A password will be sent to the registered mobile number.

What’s next

The Ministry of Labour and Employment emphasised that DBT benefits will be available only to employees with activated UAN and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Employers are urged to complete this process for all employees hired during the financial year.