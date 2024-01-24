UK, US universities calling? Tata Capital is offering 100% education loan financing support

Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has launched education loans for those seeking funding to pursue higher education in India, the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore and Dubai.

This loan is for those who wish to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, or Masters programs in Science, technology, engineering & mathematics and Management and Vocational courses. Tata Capital’s Education Loans will provide students with access to collateral-free loans of up to Rs 75 lakh and secured loans of up to Rs 200 lakh or the total cost of education, including tuition fees and living costs.

Tata Capital provides pre-admission sanction letters to students, helping them successfully complete their application process to secure admissions. In addition to competitive interest rates, Tata Capital's Education Loans also offer students flexible repayment options, giving them ease of payment during their study period.

Benefits of our education loans:

Easy online application process

No collateral up to Rs 75 lakh

Up to 100% financing

Flexible repayment options

Vivek Chopra, Chief Operating Officer- Retail Finance at Tata Capital, said, “Trust and transparency have always been the strongest pillars of our business. The comprehensive range of education loans goes beyond conventional financial support, covering aspects from tuition fees to travel and medical expenses. With a student-first approach, we aim to break down socio-economic barriers to higher education, ensuring that every student can fulfil their academic aspirations."