The area sown under kharif crops has increased to a record 108 million hectares in the current season. Last year, the are under kharif crops was 106 million hectares, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The previous record area sown during Kharif season was 107 million hectares in 2016.





Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava