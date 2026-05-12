From less commuting to better focused : Here are the biggest benefits of working from home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens and organisations to reduce unnecessary travel and adopt work from home (WFH), virtual meetings and online alternatives amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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The appeal has once again brought remote working back into focus, reviving a debate that began during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to shape modern workplaces.

Over the past few years, WFH has evolved from a temporary emergency measure into a long-term working model across sectors including technology, media, consulting and digital services.

Less commuting and reduced stress

One of the most visible benefits of WFH is the removal of long daily commutes.

In major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, employees often spend hours travelling through traffic congestion or overcrowded public transport systems. Working remotely allows people to use that time for rest, exercise, family or personal activities instead.

Many workers say avoiding the daily commute reduces exhaustion and improves their overall quality of life.

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Better work-life balance

Remote working can offer employees greater control over how they organise their day.

For parents, caregivers and professionals managing multiple responsibilities, WFH often makes balancing personal and professional commitments easier. Employees can spend more time with family while also gaining flexibility in managing household responsibilities.

Several workplace studies conducted after the pandemic found that flexibility has become one of the most valued aspects of modern employment.

Lower fuel consumption and pollution

WFH can also reduce pressure on transport infrastructure and fuel consumption.

Fewer vehicles on the road mean lower carbon emissions, reduced traffic congestion and less air pollution — an important factor for cities already facing environmental challenges.

Urban planners and environmental experts have often argued that hybrid work models could support more sustainable city living in the long term.

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Increased productivity in some sectors

Many companies discovered during the pandemic that remote work did not necessarily reduce productivity.

Employees working in technology, research, writing, design and other digitally driven sectors were often able to continue operations efficiently from home. In some cases, companies reported improved performance due to fewer workplace interruptions and more flexible schedules.

The success of remote operations during the pandemic also accelerated digital transformation across industries.

Savings for employees and companies

Working from home can significantly reduce everyday expenses.

Employees often save money on fuel, transport fares, office lunches and work-related spending. For many professionals living in large cities, commuting costs alone account for a substantial monthly expense.

Companies can also reduce operational costs linked to office maintenance, electricity, infrastructure and facility management.

Access to jobs beyond major cities

Remote working has expanded opportunities for professionals living outside metropolitan centres.

Employees can now work for companies based in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad or Mumbai while living in smaller towns closer to family. This has helped create more flexible employment opportunities and reduce migration pressure on large cities.

The shift has also encouraged companies to hire talent from a wider geographical pool rather than focusing only on major urban centres.

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More inclusive workplaces

WFH has improved accessibility for some sections of the workforce, including people with disabilities, new parents and those managing health or caregiving responsibilities.

Remote working arrangements can make employment more accessible for individuals who may otherwise face challenges linked to commuting or rigid office schedules.

Greater digital adoption

The widespread adoption of WFH pushed companies to invest heavily in digital tools, cloud systems and virtual collaboration platforms.

As a result, many organisations became more technologically efficient and better prepared for disruptions. Online meetings, remote teamwork and digital workflows are now standard across many industries.

Improved employee satisfaction

Many employees feels more comfortable and focused while working from familiar surroundings.

Flexible schedules, personalised workspaces and greater autonomy can contribute to higher job satisfaction for some professionals. Companies offering hybrid or remote options are also often viewed as more attractive employers, especially among younger workers.