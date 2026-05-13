Palace on Wheels runs in May for the first time in 45 years and here's what it will cost

For 45 years, May was simply not on the calendar for Palace on Wheels. Rajasthan's punishing summer heat, temperatures routinely crossing 42 degrees Celsius, has kept India's most iconic luxury train off the tracks every year during this month since its launch. That changes in 2026. For the very first time, the Palace on Wheels will make a May run, and the story behind how it happened is as compelling as the journey itself.

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Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, confirmed the historic departure. "Yes, the train will operate in May. This will be the first time it is running during the month. Earlier, services were not scheduled in May due to the heat. However, this time, there has been significant demand, which is why the train will run," he said.

The demand traces back to a single, high-profile booking, a leading nationalised bank that has chartered the entire train for an exclusive private journey. As an official statement put it, "In a time when global financial markets have been rattled by international tensions and economic uncertainty, the choice of a nationalised bank to invest in a full-train charter speaks powerfully of institutional confidence in India's domestic travel ecosystem."

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What it costs

Pricing on the Palace on Wheels varies by season and occupancy. During the lean season, April and September, fares start at USD 6,048 per person (Rs 5.78 lakh approx), double occupancy. Peak season rates, covering October through March, are higher. Note that certain departure dates and seasonal specials may carry additional costs.

The May 2026 journey falls outside the train's standard operating calendar, which runs from September to April, meaning there is no established precedent for seasonal pricing in this month. Given that it is a full charter booking, fares for this particular run are not publicly listed.

The route

The Palace on Wheels, a joint initiative of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Indian Railways, will run as a special six-day trip from May 20 to 25, departing from Delhi's Safdarjung station under the Bharat Gaurav policy. The itinerary winds through some of Rajasthan's most storied destinations, with stops at Durgapura, Chittorgarh, Bikaner, Chanderia, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur, Rana Pratap Nagar, Berach, Jaisalmer, Marwar Junction, and Phulera.

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What is included

The 22-coach train is a self-contained world of heritage and comfort. It features 14 saloon coaches, two restaurant-cum-bar cars, one Super Deluxe saloon, and dedicated kitchen, staff, and spa cars. Every air-conditioned cabin comes with a private bathroom, premium toiletries, Wi-Fi, telephone, personal locker, and climate control. A dedicated Khidmatgar attends to each guest around the clock.

Fares cover accommodation, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, sightseeing tours, and monument entrance fees throughout the journey. Experiential highlights included in the price are a camel ride at Jaisalmer, a shared jeep safari at Ranthambhore, a boat ride at Udaipur, and a rickshaw ride at the Bharatpur bird sanctuary.