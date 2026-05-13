Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Great things in business are never done...’

Steve Jobs believed that innovation and success are built through collaboration, teamwork, and the collective efforts of passionate people working towards a common goal.

“Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people,” a timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

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The quote highlights the importance of teamwork in achieving extraordinary success. The quote continues to inspire entrepreneurs, startups, and corporate leaders around the world.

Jobs often emphasised that behind every breakthrough product at Apple was a team of talented individuals working together with a shared vision and dedication. His leadership style focused on bringing together creative minds capable of pushing boundaries and challenging conventional thinking.

Who is Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955–2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

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Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

The quote has often been attributed to Steve Jobs during discussions about Apple’s work culture and innovation philosophy in the 1980s and 1990s. Jobs repeatedly spoke about the importance of assembling exceptional teams and creating an environment where talented individuals could collaborate effectively.

His belief in teamwork became a defining principle behind Apple’s success and product innovation strategy.

What does this quote mean?

Steve Jobs’ quote underlines the idea that major achievements are rarely the result of individual brilliance alone. Instead, lasting success comes when people with different skills, perspectives, and expertise work together toward a shared mission.

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The statement also reflects Jobs’ management philosophy that innovation thrives in collaborative environments where ideas are challenged, refined, and improved collectively.

In today’s fast-changing business world, the quote serves as a reminder that strong teams — not just strong individuals — are the foundation of sustainable success.