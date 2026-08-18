Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹33 lakh-a-month Mumbai deal: Here's how much Big B could earn in 5 years

READ ALSO: Inside SRK’s ₹37 crore Delhi Home: The memories hidden beyond Mannat’s luxury

Deal adds to Bachchan’s commercial property portfolio

The leased space comprises three upper floors of the building, giving the tenant access to a sizable commercial area in one of Mumbai’s prominent business and retail locations. With the reported monthly rent, the agreement could generate rental revenue of nearly ₹21.8 crore over the five-year term, including escalation clauses, taxes or other charges. TruNativ has paid ₹1.98 crore as a security deposit, while the rent will increase by 5% every year.

Advertisement

The transaction further highlights Bachchan’s growing association with Mumbai’s premium real estate market. The veteran actor has previously been linked to major commercial property transactions in Andheri West, including the reported purchase of three office units in the Signature building.

READ ALSO: R Madhavan’s ₹17.5 crore home has a surprise most celebrity mansions don’t

Earlier real estate investments

In 2024, Bachchan reportedly purchased three office spaces in the same building for approximately ₹59.58 crore. The units, covering around 8,429 square feet, were also said to include three parking spaces. The actor reportedly paid around ₹3.57 crore in stamp duty for that transaction.

In 2023, Bachchan leased four office units in the same Signature building to Warner Music Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 17.30 lakh a month. That lease began in March 2024 and included 12 parking spaces.

Advertisement

Andheri West sees rising demand for commercial spaces

Bachchan’s latest leasing arrangement reflects the strong demand for well-located commercial properties in Mumbai. Andheri West, particularly areas around Link Road and Oshiwara, has emerged as a preferred destination for offices, retail outlets, media companies and consumer brands.

READ ALSO: Hrithik Roshan leases out Mumbai office for 5 years; here's how he'll earn ₹17 lakh in rent every month

The actor has not publicly commented on the reported lease agreement. His representatives have also not issued an official statement regarding the deal so far.