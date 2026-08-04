Hrithik Roshan leases out Mumbai office for 5 years; here's how he'll earn ₹17 lakh in rent every month

The property is located on the 17th floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road in Andheri West. It comprises seven office units with a built-up area of nearly 6,000 sq. ft. and includes seven reserved car parking spaces.

The agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, although the licence period began on April 1, 2026.

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As per the registered agreement, Hrithik Roshan will receive a monthly licence fee of ₹17 lakh for the first three years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. The payment will be made in advance on or before the seventh day of every calendar month.

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From April 1, 2029, the monthly licence fee will increase by 15% to ₹19.55 lakh and remain at that level until the agreement ends on March 31, 2031.

The registered documents state that the premises have been licensed strictly for office use. They also clarify that the agreement does not create tenancy or ownership rights and that the licensee cannot claim protection under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999.

Registration records show that ₹2,78,900 was paid as stamp duty, ₹1,000 as registration charges and another ₹1,800 towards document handling charges.

The documents identify the licensor as Hrithik Rakesh Roshan and the licensee as Clearsynth Labs Limited. The company executed the agreement through its authorised signatory, Vishal R. Chetole, following a board resolution dated April 14, 2026.

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According to the registered documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Clearsynth Labs Limited has also paid a security deposit of ₹2.68 crore for the property.