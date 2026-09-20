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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 20): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 20): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: Crude oil prices fell in early trading as Saudi Arabia Civil Defence issued second danger alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight after earlier warnings were lifted.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 7:59 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 20): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 20: Check latest rates in major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude below $104 per barrel on Sunday morning.

Crude oil prices fell in early trading as Saudi Arabia Civil Defence issued second danger alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj overnight after earlier warnings were lifted. In separate posts, the authority urged residents to follow civil defence instructions and take precautionary measures.

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MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 20

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 20

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

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2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 20

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

100.50

PNG prices across major cities on September 20

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

Global oil prices continue to remain volatile amid ongoing conflict in West Asia. South Korea told the US that it will contribute to restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz during talks between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, Yonhap reported.

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Hyun and Rubio met at the State Department for their first bilateral talks since February. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that Seoul would not dispatch troops in a manner that would draw the country into an overseas war but it needed to take at least limited steps to protect its citizens, ships and energy routes through Hormuz.

Moreover, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said that President Donald Trump will participate in multilateral meetings with Gulf leaders at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). According to Waltz, Trump will highlight his administration's handling of major international conflicts, including Iran and Gaza, in his address to the UN General Assembly.

ALSO READ: India faces fresh US tariff threat over Russian oil: What happens next? GTRI explains

Trump will discuss the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, Waltz said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 7:59 AM IST
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