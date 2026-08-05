Big opportunity for homebuyers? DLF plans ₹60,000 crore launches as approvals hold up projects

READ THIS: Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growth

Delayed launches hit Q1 sales

DLF's quarterly sales bookings fell sharply during the April-June quarter as several planned project launches could not commence on schedule because of pending regulatory clearances. The company clarified that the decline was linked to timing issues rather than subdued buyer interest.

For the first quarter of FY27, DLF reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹794 crore, while total income declined 46% to about ₹1,606 crore due to deferred launches. Sales bookings also weakened during the quarter as projects awaited approvals.

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Luxury housing demand remains resilient

Despite the weak quarterly numbers, DLF believes demand in India's premium and luxury housing segment remains robust. The company expects the upcoming launches to capitalise on strong homebuyer sentiment, particularly in markets such as Gurugram and Delhi-NCR, where luxury residential demand has remained healthy.

Management indicated that the company's strong brand equity, healthy balance sheet and extensive land bank position it well to benefit once approvals are secured and launches resume at scale.

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Retail expansion to strengthen recurring income

Alongside residential development, DLF is also expanding its commercial portfolio. The company plans to operationalise three new retail destinations during the current financial year:

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DLF Midtown Plaza in New Delhi

DLF Summit Plaza in Gurugram

DLF Promenade in Goa

These projects are expected to strengthen recurring rental income and diversify revenue streams beyond residential sales.

DLF remains optimistic that regulatory approvals for its pending residential projects will come through in the coming months, enabling the company to unlock its sizeable development pipeline. While short-term financial performance has been affected by launch delays, the developer maintains that underlying demand remains intact and expects project launches worth nearly ₹60,000 crore to drive growth over the medium term.