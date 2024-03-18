Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff purchases Rs 7.5 cr home in Pune

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has bought a property in Pune for Rs 7.5 crore. The handsome 4,248-square feet residence is situated within the premium Yoo Pune project in Hadapsar, a development by renowned real estate firm Panchshil Realty.



The registration documents from Zapkey, a real estate database platform, disclose that the transaction took place on March 5, 2024, with Shroff paying a stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh, reported Moneycontrol.



Immediately after the acquisition, the actor leased out the property. The tenancy agreement stipulates a monthly rent of INR 3.5 lakh, generating an appreciable rental yield of over 5% for the actor over the five-year rental term.

This is a noteworthy figure given the generally low rental yields on most residential properties in India. The tenant of the property is Cherise India Private Limited, a firm dealing in beverages.



In addition to this recent acquisition, Shroff also owns a plush 8-BHK apartment in the Mumbai suburb of Khar. His residence in the luxe Rustomjee Paramount complex is pegged at a staggering Rs 35 crore.



The urge to own a home resonates strongly with Shroff as he has previously shared about his parents, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, having to sell their home in 2003 following the failure of their Bollywood production, Boom.

Shroff is among the growing list of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who see real estate investment as a prudent financial move. These actors frequent the real estate market, accumulating substantial property portfolios.