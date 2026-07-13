Circuit turns property whiz: Arshad Warsi sells Lokhandwala shop for Rs 6.25 crore, pockets nearly 3x return

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has sold a commercial shop in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex for Rs 6.25 crore, securing a profit that is nearly three times what he paid for the property in 2012.

Property Details

The shop is located in Andheri West’s Lokhandwala Complex and has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres, or 684 square feet. Official records show that Warsi bought the property in February 2012 for Rs 2.12 crore, and the recent transaction fetched a strong premium in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after commercial pockets.

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The buyer has been identified as Umang Rajkumar Budhraja, who paid Rs 6.25 crore for the property and Rs 37.50 lakh in stamp duty. Based on the registered value, the deal works out to nearly Rs 91,400 per square foot.

The documents further reveal that Warsi originally purchased the shop in February 2012 for Rs 2.12 crore, paying a stamp duty of over Rs 10 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

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The actor, known for films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhamaal and the Jolly LLB franchise, has not publicly commented on the sale in the reports reviewed. Warsi shot to fame with his iconic portrayal of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS.

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The buyer and seller have also not issued any statement about the transaction, leaving the deal to be understood mainly through registration records.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics firm Liases Foras, the deal was completed and registered on July 1.

What it means

The transaction highlights how prime Mumbai real estate continues to reward long-term owners, especially in high-demand areas like Lokhandwala. Warsi’s sale also reflects the kind of returns that can come from holding a commercial asset over several years rather than selling quickly.