Commercial real estate emerges as a credit hotspot despite higher risk weights: Report

Banks accounted for 111.3% of incremental commercial real estate credit between March and July 2026, while NBFC lending to the segment declined during the period. Banks added ₹42,142 crore of credit, whereas NBFC credit contracted by ₹4,284 crore.

The bank share exceeding 100% reflects the contraction in NBFC credit: the report calculates banks’ share as incremental bank credit divided by combined incremental bank and NBFC credit. Overall, this points to a significant shift towards banks as the principal source of fresh funding for commercial real estate in the current fiscal.

The trend is notable because commercial real estate carries a higher risk categorisation, and the RBI has raised risk weights on such loans to regulate credit flow. Despite these measures, banks have continued to expand their exposure to the segment.

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Construction activity supports demand

Bank of Baroda Research attributed the strong lending momentum partly to improving construction activity. Gross value added (GVA) in construction grew 7.7% in Q1 FY27 in constant terms, compared with 5.2% in Q1 FY26.

Other indicators also point to strengthening construction activity. Cement production in the April-July 2026 period grew 9.9%, faster than the 8.2% growth recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The stronger activity in the construction sector provides a demand-side explanation for the increase in credit. However, the research note cautioned that the rapid build-up in commercial real estate lending needs to be watched because of the sector’s risk profile.

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Banks expand exposure while NBFCs remain smaller

As of July 2026, outstanding commercial real estate credit stood at ₹6.7 lakh crore for banks, substantially higher than the ₹1 lakh crore outstanding with NBFCs. On a year-on-year basis, commercial real estate credit grew 21.5% for banks and 22.3% for NBFCs.

Despite NBFCs recording slightly faster annual growth, their incremental lending turned negative between March and July, sharply contrasting with the expansion by banks.

The shift forms part of a broader trend in which banks have dominated incremental credit across most sectors in FY27 so far. Banks accounted for 77.1% of total incremental credit between March and July, with particularly strong shares in industry, infrastructure, agriculture and trade.

For commercial real estate, however, the combination of rapid bank-led credit expansion and higher regulatory risk weights makes the segment one to watch closely as construction activity gathers momentum.

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