Gold-loan NBFCs stare at tougher competition as banks enter the market

Antique said PSU and private banks continue to expand their gold-loan offerings, while diversified NBFCs including Bajaj Finance (BAF), L&T Finance (LTF) and Shriram Finance (SHFL) represent a more direct competitive threat to specialist gold financiers. The report also names Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Aditya Birla Capital and others among the institutions intensifying competition.

The competitive push comes as gold financiers look beyond the exceptional growth of FY26, when higher gold prices helped expand the value of collateral and, consequently, loan books. Antique expects gold-price-led growth to moderate, increasing the importance of underlying loan volumes and customer acquisition.

Muthoot’s yield normalisation highlights the pressure

Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold-loan NBFC, provides an early indication of the changing environment. Its consolidated AUM stood at ₹1.9 trillion in 1QFY27, with gold loans accounting for around 91% of consolidated AUM.

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Muthoot’s AUM still grew a healthy 43% year-on-year in 1QFY27, but its yield on AUM fell 283 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 17.9%. Net interest margin also declined 297 basis points to 10.4%.

According to Antique, the decline reflected the unwinding of outsized interest recoveries and renewal income that had boosted earnings in the second half of FY26, along with intensifying bank competition.

The brokerage noted that Muthoot’s yield had climbed from 18.3-18.6% through FY25 to 20.8% by 4QFY26, helped by exceptional recoveries and renewals as collateral values surged. The subsequent 1QFY27 correction indicates that FY26’s elevated yield was not sustainable.

Customer acquisition becomes more important

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Competition is also changing the growth equation. Muthoot’s roughly 54% consolidated gold-loan AUM growth in FY26 was driven substantially by the sharp rally in gold prices, while customer-acquisition growth was only around 0.6%. Antique expects loan growth to moderate to about 15% CAGR over FY27-29E, with incremental growth increasingly dependent on gold tonnage rather than another gold-price windfall.

For Manappuram Finance, customer acquisition is already central to the growth strategy. The company expects FY27 AUM growth of around 25-30%, driven primarily by customer acquisition rather than gold-price appreciation. It also plans to add 500 gold-loan branches during FY27.

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Pricing could become another battleground

Manappuram said some competitors are offering lending rates of 15-16%, although it believes such pricing may not be sustainable given the operating costs of the gold-loan business. The company uses dynamic pricing based on customer profile, repayment behaviour and product structure.

Antique believes specialist lenders retain advantages in branch density, disbursal speed and digital infrastructure, particularly in semi-urban and rural markets. However, these advantages will have to hold as banks and diversified NBFCs expand their own branch networks.

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The result is a tougher growth environment in which gold-loan NBFCs may have to compete more aggressively for customers while managing pressure on yields and margins.

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