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Apple Watch Ultra 4 launched with new health sensing, 45-hour workout battery and AI features

Apple Watch Ultra 4 launched with new health sensing, 45-hour workout battery and AI features

Apple’s rugged smartwatch gets a battery-focused upgrade, while new intelligence features aim to give users a simpler picture of their health and everyday activity.

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Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:31 AM IST
Apple Watch Ultra 4 launched with new health sensing, 45-hour workout battery and AI featuresApple Watch Ultra 4 gets improved battery life, new bands and smarter daily insights.(Apple)

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Ultra 4, bringing a new Health Sensing System, higher-frequency heart-rate and HRV tracking, a readiness score and longer battery life to its rugged smartwatch. Powered by the S11 chip, the Ultra 4 offers what Apple calls its most accurate heart-rate sensing in a wearable and the most accurate on-device GPS in a sports watch.

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It can track outdoor workouts for up to 45 hours, while everyday battery life reaches 50 hours. The watch also adds new Audio Intelligence features, Siri AI and a redesigned Health app. It starts at $799 (approximately ₹76,000) in the US.

Health sensing and readiness

The new Health Sensing System uses optical and electrical heart sensors to measure heart rate every five seconds throughout the day. HRV can be measured up to 24 times more often, with separate Recovery HRV and overall HRV readings. A new daytime vitals view lets users compare daytime and overnight metrics, while overnight recovery HRV is measured against their personal baseline.

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The Ultra 4 also introduces Readiness, which analyses recent activity, training load, vitals and sleep score to provide a daily 0 -10 score. It recommends whether users should Recover, Pace Yourself, stay Ready or Go For It, and updates as new data arrives.

Battery life now reaches 50 hours for everyday use and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. Extended Workout mode supports up to 25 hours with full GPS and heart-rate readings, while Max Extended Workout mode can track outdoor runs, walks and hikes for up to 45 hours.

AI, Health app and price

The S11 chip enables Audio Intelligence features including Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap and Shazam. Live Rewind shows the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as text, while Siri Recap creates high-level summaries. Apple says it processes audio privately and doesn't store it.

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The redesigned iPhone Health app adds Insights and a Longevity tab with Health Age. The Ultra 4 also gets redesigned step tracking, a new Steps complication, Siri AI through watchOS 27, new Smart Stack features and Workout Buddy improvements.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes in natural and black titanium, with pre-orders starting today and availability from September 18. It starts at $799 (approximately ₹76,000) in the US. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:30 PM IST
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