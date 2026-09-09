DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2026: Last date to book flats, discount, what buyers should check before the big purchase

Under the scheme, flats were first offered in Pocket 9 of Sector A1-A4 in Narela, after which flats were also made available in Pocket 6. DDA later added 1,552 more flats in Pocket 13 through a circular dated 21 May 2026, and booking for these units began on 1 June 2026.

DO CHECKOUT: DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to know

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DDA Housing Scheme: Booking Extended Till September 30

DDA has said housing flats under the Nagrik Awas Yojana are being offered to serving and retired government employees. One of the key features of the scheme is that some flats are being offered at a discount of up to 25 per cent. This may benefit those looking for a home purchase option amid rising prices in private projects in Delhi.

DDA said in its 1 September circular that the last date for booking under the Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 has been extended to 30 September 2026. At the same time, the authority has made it clear that the extension does not mean all flats will remain available till that date, as a preferred unit may be booked earlier. Buyers have been advised to check the availability of flats and all applicable terms before proceeding.

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In another circular dated 18 August, DDA said 1,287 flats had been added in Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 of Sector A1-A4 in Narela. The area may offer a more affordable option than some costlier parts of the city, but buyers are expected to assess practical factors before purchasing, including travel time to the office and the distance from public transport, schools, hospitals, markets and employment centres.

DDA Flat Discount: Check Total Cost Before Booking

DDA has also indicated that a 25 per cent discount on a flat does not mean that buyers will only have to pay the discounted base amount. The total cost may also include registration charges, stamp duty, applicable taxes, other DDA charges, maintenance, electricity and water-related expenses, and the cost of a home loan. Buyers are expected to check the full cost and demand details of the selected flat before booking and not make a decision in haste even though allotment is being done on a first-come, first-served basis.

ALSO READ: Old DDA flats to get a makeover? Delhi Master Plan 2047 proposes new redevelopment rules

Who Should Consider the DDA Scheme?

The scheme may be considered by first-time homebuyers looking to purchase a DDA flat instead of a private project.

Salaried or income-stable professionals who can make payments on time and are satisfied with the location.

Those planning to buy a flat for self-use over the long term.

What Buyers Should Check Before Booking a DDA Flat

Before buying a DDA flat, DDA has said buyers should not decide on the basis of the discount alone but should also examine the price, location, connectivity and available facilities. Buyers should check the block, floor, area, category and unit number at the site, read the scheme terms carefully instead of relying only on advertisements or discounted prices, assess the location and surrounding area in person, understand their EMI and home loan commitments, examine the condition of the flat, and read allotment, payment and other documents carefully.

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The authority has also noted that returns from property investment depend on market conditions, project quality, infrastructure development and financial factors, and that buyers should verify legal approvals properly and consult financial experts before investing.