DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to know

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1,287 DDA flats added in Narela

The newly added inventory consists of 790 MIG flats and 497 HIG flats, taking the total number of additional homes to 1,287.

The distribution is:

MIG flats: 790

HIG flats: 497

Total: 1,287

The flats are spread across Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 in Sector A1-A4, Narela.

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DDA flat booking date and time

Homebuyers will be able to book these newly added flats from August 28, 2026, at 12 noon.

Since the scheme follows the first-come, first-served system, applicants will need to complete the required booking process promptly once the inventory opens. The broader DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 has also been extended up to August 31, 2026.

25% discount on DDA Narela flats

The biggest attraction of the new inventory is the 25% discount on the applicable disposal price.

According to the DDA's flat-wise list, prices vary depending on the category, size, floor and location of the flat. For example, MIG flats in Pocket 3 are listed at discounted prices of around ₹73.02 lakh to ₹81.12 lakh, while HIG flats in the same pocket are priced at approximately ₹1.01 crore to ₹1.16 crore after the discount.

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For Pocket 4, several MIG flats are priced around ₹73.71 lakh after the 25% discount, while HIG flats are available at prices starting at roughly ₹96.86 lakh, according to the published details.

What are the Flat sizes?

The official DDA document provides details of the plinth area for individual flats. Several MIG units have areas in the range of roughly 126 to 140 square metres, while HIG flats are generally larger.

The exact price and area depend on the particular flat selected, so buyers should check the official flat-wise list before making a booking.

Where are the Flats located?

The newly added homes are situated in Sector A1-A4, Pocket 3 and Pocket 4, Narela.

Narela has been a focus area for DDA's housing programmes, with multiple categories of flats being offered there. The location is also being developed with improved transport and civic infrastructure, making connectivity an important consideration for prospective buyers.

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How to Book DDA Narela flats?

Interested applicants can access the scheme and booking information through the DDA's official e-services portal. The DDA has specifically listed the additional 1,287 flats under Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026.

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Since the allotment is on an FCFS basis, buyers should complete registration and keep the necessary documents and funds ready before booking opens.