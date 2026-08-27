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DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to know

DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to know

The latest addition is aimed at homebuyers looking for ready-to-move-in DDA housing in Delhi. The new inventory is located in Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 of Sector A1-A4, Narela

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 12:35 PM IST
DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to knowHomebuyers will be able to book these newly added flats from August 28, 2026, at 12 noon

DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added 1,287 new flats in Narela to its ongoing Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026. The flats are being offered with a 25% discount and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis. Booking for the newly added flats will open at 12 noon on August 28, 2026.

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The latest addition is aimed at homebuyers looking for ready-to-move-in DDA housing in Delhi. The new inventory is located in Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 of Sector A1-A4, Narela. DDA's official circular dated August 18 lists the flat-wise details, including category, floor, area and discounted price.

READ THIS: DDA Dwarka CSP Housing Scheme 2026: 39 EWS flats up for e-auction at ₹31.28 lakh each; check location

1,287 DDA flats added in Narela

The newly added inventory consists of 790 MIG flats and 497 HIG flats, taking the total number of additional homes to 1,287.

The distribution is:

  • MIG flats: 790
  • HIG flats: 497
  • Total: 1,287

The flats are spread across Pocket 3 and Pocket 4 in Sector A1-A4, Narela.

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DDA flat booking date and time

Homebuyers will be able to book these newly added flats from August 28, 2026, at 12 noon.

Since the scheme follows the first-come, first-served system, applicants will need to complete the required booking process promptly once the inventory opens. The broader DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 has also been extended up to August 31, 2026.

25% discount on DDA Narela flats

The biggest attraction of the new inventory is the 25% discount on the applicable disposal price.

According to the DDA's flat-wise list, prices vary depending on the category, size, floor and location of the flat. For example, MIG flats in Pocket 3 are listed at discounted prices of around ₹73.02 lakh to ₹81.12 lakh, while HIG flats in the same pocket are priced at approximately ₹1.01 crore to ₹1.16 crore after the discount.

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For Pocket 4, several MIG flats are priced around ₹73.71 lakh after the 25% discount, while HIG flats are available at prices starting at roughly ₹96.86 lakh, according to the published details.

What are the Flat sizes?

The official DDA document provides details of the plinth area for individual flats. Several MIG units have areas in the range of roughly 126 to 140 square metres, while HIG flats are generally larger.

The exact price and area depend on the particular flat selected, so buyers should check the official flat-wise list before making a booking.

Where are the Flats located?

The newly added homes are situated in Sector A1-A4, Pocket 3 and Pocket 4, Narela.

Narela has been a focus area for DDA's housing programmes, with multiple categories of flats being offered there. The location is also being developed with improved transport and civic infrastructure, making connectivity an important consideration for prospective buyers.

ALSO READ: Get a lifetime membership at Delhi's iconic Roshanara Club; DDA opens 750 slots, check prices

How to Book DDA Narela flats?

Interested applicants can access the scheme and booking information through the DDA's official e-services portal. The DDA has specifically listed the additional 1,287 flats under Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026.

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Since the allotment is on an FCFS basis, buyers should complete registration and keep the necessary documents and funds ready before booking opens.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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