Demand for desks in offices have reduced by 25% post-pandemic: Colliers

The workspace has changed over the pandemic. Employees who have rejoined work after months of comfortable arrangement are asking for new ergonomic adjustments at work -- a higher chair, a raised stand for the laptop, and more. Offices have also become more about connecting, socialising, and team-building than being just a place to do the day’s job. Ashish Puri, National Director, Interior Design Services, Colliers India shared some insights with Business Today about the post-COVID 19 workspaces and how offices in India are evolving with time.

BT: Has the pandemic reshaped the work space?

AP: The post-pandemic office is about collaboration and mixed activities. The post-pandemic office design is different in multiple ways. The need for “collaboration spaces” has gone up, and so has the need to have “choice” seating. The desks or the basic focus areas are less popular since many people have desks at home and the hybrid work model does allow desk-related tasks to be completed at home. This means that the layout is now more flexible than before. Another important aspect is the positioning and placement of individual booths.

The small cuboids assist in solo tasks, be it one on one calls or focused work, which require acoustic privacy. The social spaces, which essentially include work cafes are no more hidden in the corners. These are one of the most used spaces which allow people to meet and interact. Overall, we can say that demand for desks or workstations has reduced by almost 20-25% and this additional space is being redistributed among choice, meeting, and social spaces. Employees are working on various ways which encourage movement in the office. Some simple tricks like adding a walking or jogging track can attract employees to walk often and reach healthier destinations.

BT: Are offices becoming ‘healthier’ than before? How?

AP: Employees are headed back to offices and some fundamentals are reshaping. First and foremost, offices are no longer perceived only as a place of work. It is transiting into a social hub, where people come to reconnect, rejuvenate and rediscover themselves. Away from work for a long has created a need for a space where employees can meet and carry out activities that are beyond typical work. With wellness at the back of everyone’s mind, health clubs and indoor sports facilities are becoming a must-have in workplaces. Another area where workplaces are taking giant strides is Sustainability. Most organisations are adopting various ways to make their campuses more sustainable than ever before. By adopting sustainability in design and promoting it as part of the organisation’s DNA, the message goes out loud and clear that we are taking responsibility not just for today, but for a better tomorrow.

BT: Ergonomics and offices – are employers serious about it yet?

AP: One of the things which employees have learned being away from the workplace is the importance of ergonomics. Most people have heightened awareness regarding the right ergonomics since it is directly connected to health and well-being. Almost everyone would like their chairs and desks to be ergonomic. In addition, employees are happy to accept height-adjustable desks if offered, since it has multiple health benefits.

BT: With most companies still operating in hybrid mode, how is vacant space being repurposed?

AP: Many organisations are making use of additional space available by creating collaboration hubs, choice seats, and additional meeting rooms that allow conducting hybrid meetings which means tech-enabled rooms for in-person as well as virtual participation. Additional space available allows the creation of flexible agile spaces, wellness zones and recreational corners. We are also noticing an emerging trend where organizations are creating research and innovation labs alongside workspaces. Traditionally, R&D labs used to be on different floors or even different buildings altogether.

BT: Is the post-pandemic office going to become a highly sanitised environment?



AP: One of the areas where many engineers and designers are focusing is ventilation systems. The objective is to ensure cleaner and healthier indoor air. The HVAC systems are being upgraded with additional filtration systems. Likewise, indoor air quality monitoring devices are becoming the norm. Break-out areas have always been designed to offer a space that has the potential to elevate our mood and relax our minds. Colors and forms have dominated how break-out spaces have been designed in the past. We see the blending of Biophilia in the breakout spaces as an emerging trend. Plants offer a natural setup for humans to relax and be themselves. At the same time, plants also are natural air purifiers. An ideal breakout space would be comfortable seating in a natural biophilic setting.

Also Read: American women are deleting period-tracking apps following Roe vs Wade verdict

Also Read: This Jhunjhunwala stock down 32% from 52-week high: Should you buy the dip?