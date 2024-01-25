EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie buys Rs 99.34 crore property in Gurugram

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie, recently in limelight for suspending Maldives bookings on his travel platform, has reportedly bought a commercial property for Rs 99.34 crore in Gurugram’s Sector 32.

Pittie paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.95 crore for the deal done on November 24, according to CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

As per an Anarock data for the Delhi-NCR market, Gurugram saw a 13 per cent rise in its housing sales last year. Anarock attributes the rise to positive consumer sentiment and development of various infrastructure projects.



Pittie's purchase is reportedly the latest in a string of high-value real estate deals in the city.

Last year a Rs 100-crore deal for a 10,000 square feet apartment at The Camellias by DLF in the Millennium City’s Golf Course Road had made headlines.

The Camellias, introduced less than a decade ago at Rs 22,500 per square foot, commands a selling price of over Rs 85,000 per square foot.

Measuring 43,594 square feet and located near the premium Rajiv Chowk area, the built-up area of the property bought by Pittie is reportedly about 1,00,429 square feet.



Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand. Pittie had recently suspended all Maldives bookings on his website "in solidarity" with India amid the India-Maldives diplomatic row.