From private terraces to entertainment lounges: How luxury home preferences are changing

The festive and wedding seasons are further highlighting this trend, as families increasingly look for homes that offer the comfort, privacy and flexibility to host guests without relying entirely on external venues. Private terraces, landscaped decks, expansive living rooms, entertainment lounges and indoor-outdoor spaces are becoming important considerations for buyers seeking residences that can double as personal spaces for relaxation and venues for socialising.

For high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the ability to entertain guests within the privacy of their homes is emerging as an important component of the luxury living experience.

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This evolving preference is also influencing the way developers conceptualise premium housing projects. Rather than focusing exclusively on architectural design, prime locations and conventional amenities, developers are increasingly incorporating features that support entertaining, personalisation and flexible use of space.

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Modular kitchens, bespoke interiors, hospitality-inspired amenities and thoughtfully designed common areas are gaining prominence as buyers seek homes that combine everyday functionality with the convenience of hosting guests.

Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy at Elan Group, told Business Today that luxury housing in India is moving beyond conventional markers such as location, size and premium amenities, with buyers placing greater emphasis on lifestyle and experiential value.

“Social occasions further reinforce this shift, as residences become important spaces for hosting family gatherings and celebrations. We are witnessing growing interest in homes with expansive living areas, private terraces, landscaped decks and thoughtfully designed entertainment zones,” Dawar said.

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He added that the growing preference for flexible layouts and hospitality-inspired features reflects a broader trend in which luxury is defined not just by the home itself, but also by the experiences it enables.

Echoing this view, Vivek Singhal, Founder and CEO of Multigen India, said the festive and wedding seasons are highlighting the importance of homes as spaces for personal comfort and social experiences.

“Buyers are showing a growing preference for residences with expansive living areas, private terraces, landscaped decks and dedicated entertainment spaces that allow them to host intimate gatherings. Developers are responding by incorporating hospitality-inspired amenities, flexible layouts and bespoke design elements into their projects,” Singhal said.

He noted that this shift reflects a broader transformation in luxury housing, where homes are valued not only for their location and amenities but also for the experiences and sense of belonging they create.

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Sankalp Gera, Managing Partner at BlueOak Private Office, said luxury homebuyers increasingly evaluate residences by how well they support their lifestyles and social interactions.

“A home is no longer just about the address, size or interiors; it is increasingly about how people live and entertain within that space,” Gera said, adding that hosting friends, family dinners and private celebrations has become an important consideration for many high-net-worth individual (HNI) buyers.

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According to Gera, this is driving demand for larger living spaces, expansive terraces, private decks, entertainment lounges and better integration between indoor and outdoor areas. Developers are increasingly recognising this preference, and the next level of luxury will likely be defined by how effortlessly a residence enables entertaining and socialising.