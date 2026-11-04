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Diwali 2026: Mumbai's luxury housing boom sees over 17 homes worth ₹178 crore sold every day

Diwali 2026: Mumbai's luxury housing boom sees over 17 homes worth ₹178 crore sold every day

Mumbai's luxury housing market entered the festive season on a strong footing, with homes priced at ₹5 crore and above recording sales worth ₹32,623 crore in six months.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 7:11 PM IST
Diwali 2026: Mumbai's luxury housing boom sees over 17 homes worth ₹178 crore sold every day The Mumbai region registered 3,145 transactions involving homes priced at ₹5 crore and above during the six-month period.

Mumbai's luxury housing market is witnessing strong momentum around the Diwali festive season, supported by rising demand for premium residences, improving infrastructure and a growing pipeline of high-end residential projects. The city recorded luxury home sales worth ₹32,623 crore between April and September 2026, highlighting sustained interest among affluent buyers.

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According to a report by Lighthouse Luxury and Zapkey, the Mumbai region registered 3,145 transactions involving homes priced at ₹5 crore and above during the six-month period. This translates into more than 17 luxury homes sold every day, generating an average daily transaction value of approximately ₹178 crore.

The figures reflect strong pre-festive demand, although they do not specifically measure sales during Diwali.

Mumbai housing sales hit multi-year high

The broader residential market has also remained active throughout 2026.

According to Knight Frank India, Mumbai recorded 72,804 residential sales between January and September, the highest for the corresponding period since 2018.

Developers launched 72,673 residential units during the same period, representing a 13% increase over the previous year.

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The figures suggest that demand remains resilient despite elevated property prices, with premium housing emerging as an important segment of the market.

MUST READ: Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika purchases luxury apartment in Dadar for ₹13.96 crore

Andheri West emerges as premium hotspot

While established luxury destinations such as Worli, Lower Parel and Bandra West continue attracting high-value buyers, Mumbai's western suburbs are gaining prominence.

Andheri West, Versova and Oshiwara are witnessing fresh residential launches, supported by redevelopment activity and improving connectivity.

According to 99acres data, residential property prices in Andheri West appreciated approximately 10% over the past year.

Infrastructure developments, including the Coastal Road connector towards Lokhandwala Back Road, Metro Line 2B and the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension, are expected to improve accessibility.

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ALSO READ: Beyond homes and offices: Why data centres and logistics parks are attracting investor interest

Developers expand premium housing pipeline

Leading developers are strengthening their presence across Mumbai's western suburbs.

DLF's entry into Mumbai's residential market through The Westpark in Andheri West generated significant buyer interest.

Launched in July 2025, the project's first phase comprised 416 residences across four towers and recorded sales bookings exceeding ₹2,300 crore. The entire inventory sold out in less than a week.

Following this response, DLF has secured RERA approval for the second phase, expected to launch in mid-November 2026, featuring larger 3–4 BHK residences.

Other developments, including Godrej Skyshore, Adani Linkbay, Rustomjee Ocean Vista, Kalpataru Vian and Purva Estrella, are expanding premium housing options.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at DLF, said established locations such as Andheri continue attracting interest because of connectivity and access to business and lifestyle hubs.

As the festive season progresses, larger homes, improved connectivity and lifestyle amenities are expected to remain important factors influencing premium housing demand.

DO READ: Deepinder Goyal bought a DLF The Camellias flat for ₹52 crore in 2022, it's now worth ₹140 crore

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 7:11 PM IST
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