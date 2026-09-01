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Gaur Group’s ₹700 crore Yamuna Expressway bet: New homes coming, buyers should take note

Gaur Group’s ₹700 crore Yamuna Expressway bet: New homes coming, buyers should take note

Gaurs Group has acquired around 35 acres in Sector 18 on the Yamuna Expressway through an ICICI Bank auction. The purchase positions the developer for multiple housing launches in Noida and the expressway corridor.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Gaur Group’s ₹700 crore Yamuna Expressway bet: New homes coming, buyers should take noteGaurs Group has acquired 35-acre land parcels along Yamuna Expressway

Real estate company Gaur Group has expanded its presence in the Delhi-NCR real estate market by acquiring around 35 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway for about ₹700 crore. The company is preparing to develop new residential projects on the land as it looks to strengthen its pipeline in the Noida and Greater Noida region.

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The land is located in Sector 18 of the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Noida and Greater Noida with Agra, PTI reported. The purchase was made through an ICICI Bank auction and includes three separate land parcels, of which the largest is around 24 acres.

ALSO READ: Max Estates’ Delhi debut: Acquires 84.71-acre land in West Delhi for ₹420 crore

Gaurs Group Buys 35-Acre Land for ₹700 Crore

"We have purchased 35 acres of land from ICICI Bank for around ₹700 crore," said Manoj Gaur, chairman of the Gaur Group. The company said the acquisition was made through an open auction from ICICI Bank Ltd.

"The land has been purchased through open auction from ICICI Bank Ltd. We are settling all pending dues like EDC (External Development Charges), compensation to farmers, etc.," the company said.

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Gaurs Plans Major Housing Launches by March

After these formalities are cleared, the company plans to begin modern residential projects on the acquired land. Gaurs Group said it is planning to launch a large housing project on the 24-acre parcel in the coming period. According to the company, it is also preparing to launch three to four new housing projects in Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region by March next year.

ALSO READ: DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana: 1,287 flats added, 25% off HIG and MIG homes; all you need to know

Gaurs Bets Big on ₹5,500-Crore Momentum

The latest acquisition is expected to increase the company’s presence on the Yamuna Expressway, where it has already launched a project with a revenue potential of around ₹1,900 crore. The company said the new projects are expected to support its sales performance in the 2026-27 financial year and help it maintain and further improve its momentum.

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Gaurs Group had recorded sales bookings of about ₹5,500 crore in the last financial year. With the purchase of the 35-acre land parcel in Sector 18 through the ICICI Bank auction and plans for multiple new launches in Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway, the company is preparing for a wider residential expansion in the region.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 1:26 PM IST
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