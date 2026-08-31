Max Estates’ Delhi debut: Acquires 84.71-acre land in West Delhi for ₹420 crore

The land parcel is located at the heart of Delhi's westward urban expansion under Master Plan 2047, with strong land-pooling momentum and improving connectivity via UER-II, Dwarka and IGI Airport, he added.

Deal structure and financials

The transaction, announced via a regulatory filing on August 28-29, involves Max Estates acquiring 100% ownership in nine promoter-owned land-holding companies that collectively hold the land in Najafgarh, West Delhi.

Instead of a cash payout, the consideration will be discharged entirely through a preferential issue of up to about 70 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, priced at ₹ 597.50 per share. This puts the total consideration at approximately ₹ 420.2 crore, with no cash outflow from Max Estates’ balance sheet.

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The proposed development of the 84.71-acre platform is expected to yield around 4-6 million sq ft of developable area over multiple phases.

Max Estates estimates a gross development value (GDV) of ₹10,000-12,000 crore from the project over the next few years, significantly expanding its residential pipeline in the National Capital Region.

At the implied valuation, the land cost works out to roughly ₹4.95 crore per acre, while its land cost is estimated at below 5% of GDV, which is below prevailing market rates for large integrated townships in West Delhi.

Strategic significance

The acquisition marks Max Estates’ first major land bank inside Delhi NCT, complementing its existing residential projects in Noida and Gurugram.

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In its filing, the company described the move as part of its expansion plan to strengthen its presence in the Delhi residential market and support multi-year, phase-wise development.

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Max Estates at present has a strong residential launch pipeline with a total revenue potential of ₹16,150 crore. "The company is targeting the next phase of growth in presales and pipeline, a trajectory that requires continuous replenishment of developable land...," it said.

Once approvals are in place, the nine land-owning companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Max Estates, enabling the developer to begin planning and approvals for a mixed-use residential township in Najafgarh.

The project is expected to be developed in phases, with launch timelines to be announced after regulatory clearances and master planning are completed.