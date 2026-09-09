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Master Blaster’s new address? Sachin Tendulkar buys ₹70 crore Lonavala land, expands his real estate empire

Master Blaster’s new address? Sachin Tendulkar buys ₹70 crore Lonavala land, expands his real estate empire

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly acquired a 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala for around ₹70 crore, adding to his substantial real estate portfolio. The property was purchased through three separate conveyance deeds registered on September 4, 2026, according to property registration data accessed by Zapkey.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Master Blaster’s new address? Sachin Tendulkar buys ₹70 crore Lonavala land, expands his real estate empireSachin Tendulkar adds ₹70 crore land to real estate portfolio.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expanded his real estate holdings with a high-value land purchase in Lonavala, adding around ₹70 crore worth of property to his already impressive portfolio.

ALSO READ: Srikant Tiwari goes green: Manoj Bajpayee buys ₹1.37 crore land parcel near Lonavala

Property registration data accessed by Zapkey and reported by multiple outlets shows Tendulkar acquired a 3.86-acre (15,601.78 sq m) land parcel in Lonavala’s Maval Taluka through three separate conveyance deeds registered on September 4, 2026. The total consideration is approximately ₹70 crore, split as ₹63.69 crore for a 3.09-acre parcel, ₹4.56 crore for a second parcel and ₹1.75 crore for a third, which also includes an existing built-up structure of about 2,100 sq ft.

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Documents indicate Tendulkar holds 100% ownership of the largest 3.09-acre parcel, while he has a 50% undivided share in the other two properties. The sellers are listed as Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta, with a stamp duty of around ₹4.20 crore and registration fees of ₹90,000 paid on the transactions.

Tendulkar’s known properties

Beyond the new Lonavala acquisition, Tendulkar’s real estate portfolio includes some of Mumbai’s most premium addresses. His primary residence is the sea-facing “Dorab Villa” on Perry Cross Road in Bandra West, a five-storey mansion built on a plot of around 6,000 sq ft that he originally bought in 2007 for about ₹39 crore.

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The cricketer has previously invested in residential and commercial properties in Mumbai and its suburbs, as well as holiday homes in hill stations, though exact valuations of all holdings are not publicly disclosed. With an estimated net worth of around $170 million, Tendulkar remains the richest Indian cricketer in 2026, with real estate forming a significant part of his investment mix.

DO CHECKOUT: Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara’s 120-year-old heritage villa gets a new life in Galle Fort

Why Lonavala?

Lonavala, located between Mumbai and Pune, is a favoured destination for second homes among Bollywood and sports celebrities due to its climate, connectivity and relative privacy. Industry observers suggest Tendulkar’s latest purchase could be aimed at developing a weekend retreat or long-term investment, given the area’s steady appreciation in land values.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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