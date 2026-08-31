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Srikant Tiwari goes green: Manoj Bajpayee buys ₹1.37 crore land parcel near Lonavala

Srikant Tiwari goes green: Manoj Bajpayee buys ₹1.37 crore land parcel near Lonavala

The purchase marks another major addition to the real estate portfolio of the actor, whose career spans more than three decades with critically acclaimed performances in Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur and Aligarh alongside his massively popular streaming avatar Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Srikant Tiwari goes green: Manoj Bajpayee buys ₹1.37 crore land parcel near LonavalaThe deal in Mulshi isn’t Bajpayee's first major foray into real estate.

Manoj Bajpayee is broadening his physical footprint beyond the silver screen, expanding his property holdings deep into Maharashtra’s scenic countryside. The acclaimed actor has acquired a 1.80-hectare parcel of agricultural land, spanning roughly 4.45 acres, in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala for a total consideration of ₹1.37 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix, the transaction for the land in Tailbail village, located within Pune district, was officially registered on August 25, 2026.

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The transaction records confirm a final consideration value of ₹1,37,31,000. To seal the purchase, Bajpayee paid ₹6.86 lakh in stamp duty alongside a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The agricultural land was purchased from seller Vimalchand Khimraj Jain. Both Bajpayee and Jain were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

The purchase marks another major addition to the real estate portfolio of the veteran actor, whose career spans more than three decades with critically acclaimed performances in Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and Bhonsle, alongside his massively popular streaming avatar Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

The deal in Mulshi isn’t Bajpayee's first major foray into real estate. In October 2023, the actor stepped into commercial property by acquiring four office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara area for a combined ₹32 crore. Registered on October 4, 2023, inside the Signature Building off Veera Desai Road, those units incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹1.86 crore, putting Bajpayee in the company of fellow Bollywood commercial investors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

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Situated close to Lonavala and framed by the Mulshi Dam, the Mulshi region has steadily emerged as a sought-after hub for agricultural plots, second homes, and weekend retreats. Driven by low-density surroundings and seamless access from both Mumbai and Pune, the belt continues to attract investors and end-users alike — with Bajpayee now placing his latest stake right at its core.

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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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