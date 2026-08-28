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Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara’s 120-year-old heritage villa gets a new life in Galle Fort

Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara’s 120-year-old heritage villa gets a new life in Galle Fort

Kumar Sangakkara and his wife Yehali have restored a 120-year-old villa in Galle Fort after buying it in poor condition. The project has drawn international notice for blending heritage preservation with contemporary living.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara’s 120-year-old heritage villa gets a new life in Galle FortHow Kumar Sangakkara and team restored a world heritage-listed colonial villa in Galle Fort

Sri Lanka cricket great Kumar Sangakkara has drawn attention for a restoration project away from the field after he and his wife Yehali transformed a 120-year-old villa inside the historic Galle Fort into a restored heritage home. Bought in 2008 for its sea-facing location, the property was found to be in very poor condition when Sangakkara first went inside.

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Reviving a Forgotten Heritage

Rather than stepping away, Sangakkara chose to revive the building. After 20 years of careful repairs, the villa has come to be seen not just as a tourist stop but as a living record of history, culture and architecture. The project has now received international attention after being featured on ABC Australia's Culture by Design, which presented the once-neglected home as an example of vision, patience and craftsmanship.

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The restoration has been described as a reflection of Sangakkara's interest in preserving history while adapting it for modern living. The house, which had been dilapidated when it was purchased, has emerged over the years as a space that brings together Sri Lanka's past and contemporary design. The renewed attention around the villa has also highlighted the effort involved in giving new life to a ruined historic building within one of the country's best-known heritage settings.

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Where Heritage Meets Modern Living

Today, the villa has four bedrooms, three courtyard gardens and a rooftop swimming pool overlooking the historic surroundings and the Galle Lighthouse. Its rooms combine modern interiors with artworks, antiques and surviving elements of the original structure. The old verandas and courtyards remain central to the character of the house, linking the restored spaces to the building's earlier form while allowing it to function as a contemporary home. Sangakkara has described the villa as an example of how newer residents can live alongside an older community.

UNESCO Heritage Reimagined Through Sangakkara’s Restored Villa

He sees that approach as important for Galle Fort, which is not only an archaeological site but also a living historic urban area. Sangakkara’s villa has now become one of Sri Lanka’s most notable attractions, reflecting the unique character of Galle Fort, which earned UNESCO World Heritage status for its distinctive blend of European architecture and South Asian traditions.

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The restoration has brought fresh attention both to the property and to Sangakkara's work beyond cricket. From a neglected and damaged villa to a carefully restored heritage home, the project has underlined the value of preserving historic structures while making them usable for the present, with the verandas, courtyards, original features and modern additions all forming part of the final result.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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