Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
real estate
Mithun Chakraborty’s lavish Mumbai bungalow is spread across 65,000 sq ft. Here’s what’s inside

Mithun Chakraborty’s lavish Mumbai bungalow is spread across 65,000 sq ft. Here’s what’s inside

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun’s younger son, recently gave a glimpse of the property during a tour shared with Pinkvilla, speaking about its unusual layout.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty’s lavish Mumbai bungalow is spread across 65,000 sq ft. Here’s what’s insideThe bungalow has reportedly been named “Mimoh Cottage” after Mithun’s eldest son. It is surrounded by greenery and also provides space for the family’s pets.

In a recent house tour shared by Pinkvilla, Namashi Chakraborty offered a glimpse inside his father Mithun Chakraborty’s sprawling Madh Island property, revealing that the actor’s Mumbai residence is more than just a luxurious bungalow.

Spread across nearly 1.5 acres in Madh Island, the property features separate cottages for family members, a private gym, guest accommodation, an office and even an in-house film studio.

Advertisement

Property bought in 1985

The sprawling estate, spread across approximately 65,000 square feet, was purchased by Mithun and his wife in 1985, a few months after the birth of their eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty. The property was initially used as a holiday home before the family began living there full-time after returning from Ooty in 2007.

DO CHECKOUT: After a ₹70.83 crore Khar home, John Abraham's latest purchase costs ₹84 crore. Here's what he bought in Bandra

The bungalow has reportedly been named “Mimoh Cottage” after Mithun’s eldest son. It is surrounded by greenery and also provides space for the family’s pets.

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun’s younger son, recently gave a glimpse of the property during a tour shared with Pinkvilla. Speaking about its unusual layout, he said, “There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space.”

Advertisement

Separate spaces for family and work

Instead of living under one roof, the family uses multiple interconnected but independent cottages. One of the cottages has been converted into a fully equipped gym, while another is reserved for guests. Mithun and his wife also have a separate cottage that they use whenever they are in Mumbai.

Another cottage serves as an office where the family discusses film projects and scripts. “All the film-related talks as well as script discussions happen in this office,” Namashi said.

The office also reportedly features photographs, awards and memorabilia from Mithun’s long film career, including images with prominent personalities and stars.

In-house studio and star-studded parties

A section of the property has now been converted into a professional studio called Myrnd Bungalow. The facility is used by Mithun’s sons to shoot films and create sets and is also available for film shoots and weddings.

Advertisement

The estate has hosted several Diwali celebrations over the years, with actors such as Dharmendra and Jeetendra among the guests. Despite the property’s grandeur, Namashi said family conversations at the dinner table are usually centred on food.

ALSO READ: A home worth ₹78 crore! Inside Kriti Sanon’s luxury sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai

“My father is a great cook. His chicken biryani is the best. And we are all crazy foodies,” he said. “So we are mostly intensely discussing food and not films.”

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more