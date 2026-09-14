Mithun Chakraborty’s lavish Mumbai bungalow is spread across 65,000 sq ft. Here’s what’s inside

Property bought in 1985

The sprawling estate, spread across approximately 65,000 square feet, was purchased by Mithun and his wife in 1985, a few months after the birth of their eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty. The property was initially used as a holiday home before the family began living there full-time after returning from Ooty in 2007.

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The bungalow has reportedly been named “Mimoh Cottage” after Mithun’s eldest son. It is surrounded by greenery and also provides space for the family’s pets.

Namashi Chakraborty, Mithun’s younger son, recently gave a glimpse of the property during a tour shared with Pinkvilla. Speaking about its unusual layout, he said, “There are different cottages for different family members. Both my father and grandfather believed that every kid should have their own space.”

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Separate spaces for family and work

Instead of living under one roof, the family uses multiple interconnected but independent cottages. One of the cottages has been converted into a fully equipped gym, while another is reserved for guests. Mithun and his wife also have a separate cottage that they use whenever they are in Mumbai.

Another cottage serves as an office where the family discusses film projects and scripts. “All the film-related talks as well as script discussions happen in this office,” Namashi said.

The office also reportedly features photographs, awards and memorabilia from Mithun’s long film career, including images with prominent personalities and stars.

In-house studio and star-studded parties

A section of the property has now been converted into a professional studio called Myrnd Bungalow. The facility is used by Mithun’s sons to shoot films and create sets and is also available for film shoots and weddings.

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The estate has hosted several Diwali celebrations over the years, with actors such as Dharmendra and Jeetendra among the guests. Despite the property’s grandeur, Namashi said family conversations at the dinner table are usually centred on food.

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“My father is a great cook. His chicken biryani is the best. And we are all crazy foodies,” he said. “So we are mostly intensely discussing food and not films.”