After a ₹70.83 crore Khar home, John Abraham's latest purchase costs ₹84 crore. Here's what he bought in Bandra

Bollywood actor John Abraham has bought a bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West area for ₹84 crore, adding another premium property to his growing real estate portfolio. The purchase comes at a time when luxury homes in Mumbai's top neighbourhoods are attracting strong interest from celebrities and wealthy buyers.

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According to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, the bungalow is located on St. Martin Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential areas.

The property is spread across a 1,017.60-square-metre plot and includes an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 square metres, along with an outhouse measuring about 31.50 square metres.

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According to media reports, the transaction was registered on July 14, 2026, for a total value of ₹84 crore. John Abraham paid ₹5.04 crore in stamp duty for the deal. The freehold property was purchased from Naushir Eruch Divitre, Fredon Eruch Divitre, Crystal Firoz Divitre and Eruch Firoz Divitre through a registered conveyance deed.

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Neither the actor nor the sellers were available for comment.

Why Bandra bungalows are so expensive

Independent bungalows in areas such as Bandra, Juhu and Malabar Hill are among the most expensive residential properties in Mumbai. Since very few such homes are available for sale, buyers are often willing to pay a premium to own them.

Real estate experts often call these properties "trophy homes" because of their rarity and long-term value. Every new deal highlights the limited supply of land in Mumbai's prime locations.

Not his first major property purchase

This is not John Abraham's first big real estate deal.

In December 2023, he bought a luxury bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

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The property included a 5,416-square-foot bungalow on a 7,722-square-foot plot along Linking Road. The deal was registered on December 27, 2023, and attracted ₹4.24 crore in stamp duty.

John Abraham's latest purchase comes as several Bollywood celebrities continue to make big real estate moves.

Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Pune

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently bought four land parcels in Pune's Pimpri village for a total of ₹16.42 crore, according to data shared by CRE Matrix.

The plots are located in Mulshi taluka and range from 8,900 square metres to 43,800 square metres in size. The largest plot was bought for ₹7.07 crore, while another large parcel was purchased for ₹4.62 crore.

Kapoor paid a total stamp duty of ₹82.13 lakh on the transactions, which were registered on April 30.

Earlier, he also bought a land parcel in Ayodhya's premium The Sarayu project by House of Abhinandan Lodha for around ₹3.31 crore.

Preity Zinta rents luxury apartment in Bandra

Actor Preity Zinta has taken a luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment is located in the Art Veda building in Bandra West and measures 1,500 square feet. The lease started on May 27, 2026.

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Zinta will pay ₹6 lakh per month in rent during the first year, which will increase to ₹6.5 lakh per month in the second year. The agreement also includes a security deposit of ₹27 lakh.

The move comes months after Zinta sold properties in the same area. Earlier this year, she sold an apartment in Pali Hill for ₹18.50 crore. She also sold two apartments in the Rustomjee Parishram building between November 2025 and March 2026.

John's upcoming films

On the work front, John Abraham was recently seen in The Diplomat and Tehran.

He will next play former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an upcoming biographical film. He is also set to return as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3, the latest instalment of the action franchise.