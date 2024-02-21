NBCC gets nod to develop five Amrapali projects worth Rs 10,000 crore

NBCC (India) Limited on Wednesday said it got approval from the Noida Authority to develop five Amrapali projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

"NBCC (India) Limited has obtained the in-principle approval of Greater Noida Authority for the development of unused and purchasable FAR in furtherance of existing projects of Amrapali valuing Rs 10,000 crore (approx)," a regulator filing issued by the company said.

The five projects are Centurian Park, GH-05, Sector Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida, Golf Homes, GH-02, Sector-4, Greater Noida, Leisure Park, GH-01, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida, Leisure Valley, GH-02, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida, and Dream Valley, GH-09, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida.

Amrapali owes Noida and Greater Noida authorities over Rs 5,500 crore for lease payments and penal interest. NBCC was assigned as the project management consultant (PMC) in 2019 to finish the 24 stalled Amrapali projects, which include 38,500 flats. Amrapali declared bankruptcy and deserted the projects, leaving numerous homebuyers who had put their money in them stranded.

In December 2023, NBCC announced sales of 5,000 units for Rs 2,900 crore across several residential projects of erstwhile Amrapali Group. As per the Supreme Court order, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through NBCC.

On Monday, NBCC said it has secured three significant work orders worth a cumulative Rs 369.05 crore. These contracts were secured through the regular course of business.

The first project is of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi, Datia, and the upcoming campus in Morena and Khajurao, Newari. The project is valued at Rs 331.9 crore.

NBCC also won a tender to construct a single-court complex and residential quarter in Boath, Adilabad district, Telangana. This project is valued at Rs 12.17 crore.

The third project, which is about the renovation and furnishing project of ICAI Bhawan in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, awarded by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), is valued at Rs 24.98 crore.

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd closed at Rs 139.30, down by 2.28 per cent.

Also read: How safe is your house if your realtor goes bankrupt? Law tweak gives homebuyers the edge