Sonu Nigam buys ₹44.30 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West

The apartment, numbered 16, is on a higher floor of Vartamaan, a residential building on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Andheri West. The building was formerly known as Mannat.

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The home has a carpet area of 3,055 sq ft, or 283.82 sq m. Based on the stated purchase price and carpet area, the transaction works out to roughly ₹1.45 lakh per sq ft.

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Four Parking Spaces Included

Along with the apartment, Nigam has acquired four car-parking spaces: two on the stilt floor and two in the upper basement. Each parking space is stated to measure about 10 sq m.

The purchase attracted stamp duty of ₹2.65 crore, while the registration fee was ₹30,000, according to the registration documents.

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Seller and Transaction Details

The seller has been identified as Monish Mangalkumar Darda, who was represented in the transaction by registered power-of-attorney holder Kalpana Monish Darda. The transaction was completed through a deed of apartment.

Property registration records accessed by Liases Foras form the primary basis for the reported deal details.

Part of a Wider Portfolio

The Andheri West purchase adds to Nigam’s reported real-estate activity in Mumbai. He reportedly bought three commercial office spaces in Lokhandwala for about ₹17 crore and, in February, acquired land and a residential project in Madh Island valued at around ₹10 crore, according to a business standard report.

He has also reportedly leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial property in Santacruz East’s BKC Trade Centre to Patni Hospitality for five years at ₹12.61 crore while selling land parcels in Karjat.

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What It Signals

The acquisition underscores continued demand for premium residential property in Mumbai’s western suburbs, where celebrity-linked transactions often draw close attention. At ₹44.30 crore for a 3,055 sq ft home, the deal places the apartment firmly in the city’s ultra-luxury segment.

Nigam, one of India’s best-known playback singers, has not publicly commented on the purchase. The reported details are drawn from registration documents rather than a statement from the singer or his representatives.