Saif Ali Khan sells Bandra West flat for ₹4.11 crore, deal includes 2 parking spaces

The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakh, the property registration records showed.

READ THIS: Saif Ali Khan rents out two commercial units in Mumbai for ₹22.76 lakh per month

Saif Ali Khan’s original property purchase

According to property registration records, Saif Ali Khan purchased a 6,000-square-foot carpet-area unit spread across two upper floors of Hi-Cons Residency from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007. The property was acquired for Rs 9.7 crore and included parking facilities.

Advertisement

The original unit was subsequently divided into three separate apartments on June 19, 2014. These comprised a 2,997-square-foot apartment, another measuring 2,205 square feet, and the 797-square-foot apartment that has now been sold.

The original purchase price of Rs 9.7 crore covered all three apartments, according to CRE Matrix. The latest transaction therefore concerns one portion of a larger property acquired by the actor nearly two decades ago.

Saif Ali Khan’s other Mumbai real estate deals

The apartment sale comes amid another property-related development involving the actor. Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh.

The two units have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 square feet. The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year term running from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Advertisement

The agreement identifies Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee, while Khan is listed as the licensor through his constituted attorney.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh rent out Mumbai office to AI firm; here's how much they'll earn

Saif Ali Khan’s residential properties

Saif Ali Khan currently lives with his family, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, in Mumbai’s Satguru Sharan building. The residence, measuring more than 6,500 square feet, was purchased from real estate developer Satguru Builders in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crore, according to property documents accessed by IndexTap.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, the couple lived in Bandra’s Fortune Heights apartment complex. In April 2016, Khan purchased an apartment measuring more than 950 square feet in the complex for Rs 7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.