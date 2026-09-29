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Housing sales in top seven cities rise 3% on-year in Q3; Mumbai records highest sales

Housing sales in top seven cities rise 3% on-year in Q3; Mumbai records highest sales

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest sales at approximately 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru at 16,670 units.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Housing sales in top seven cities rise 3% on-year in Q3; Mumbai records highest salesHousing sales in India not dented by geopolitical uncertainty or economic pressures

Housing sales across India’s top seven cities rose 3% year-on-year to around 1,00,220 units in Q3 2026, recovering from a tepid second quarter as resilient end-user demand supported the residential market, stated a report.

According to Anarock Research, sales stood at around 97,080 units in Q3 2025. On a quarterly basis, sales increased 10%. The total value of homes sold also rose 2% annually to around ₹1.55 lakh crore from ₹1.52 lakh crore.

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Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest sales at approximately 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru at 16,670 units. Together, the two markets accounted for 48% of sales across the top seven cities.

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Hyderabad recorded the highest annual growth in sales at 15%, followed by Bengaluru at 12% and MMR at 5%. Pune, NCR, Kolkata and Chennai recorded annual declines.

INCREASE IN HOUSING SUPPLY

New housing supply increased 18% annually to around 1,14,320 units in Q3 2026, compared with 96,690 units a year earlier. MMR led new launches with approximately 37,500 units, followed by Hyderabad with 18,950 units.

Hyderabad recorded a 120% annual increase in new supply, while MMR and Bengaluru saw increases of 27% and 17%, respectively. New launches declined in Pune, NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.

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HOUSING SALES

The ₹80 lakh-₹1.5 crore segment accounted for the largest share of new supply at 34%, followed by the ₹1.5 crore-₹2.5 crore segment at 24%. The ₹40-80 lakh category accounted for 17%, while homes below ₹40 lakh had a 14% share.

Available inventory across the seven cities rose 12% annually to around 6,30,590 units at the end of Q3, from 5,61,760 units a year earlier.

Average residential prices increased 7% annually to ₹9,714 per sq ft from ₹9,105 per sq ft. NCR recorded the highest price growth at 12%, followed by Bengaluru at 8%.

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Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, said the upcoming festive season could boost residential demand. He said buyers are likely to remain selective amid higher prices and affordability concerns, while stable borrowing costs and a healthy new-launch pipeline could support sales.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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