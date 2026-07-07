Oberoi Realty's first NCR project clocks ₹8,109 crore in bookings. Here's what ₹18 crore buys you

Oberoi Realty's entry into the Delhi-NCR residential market has begun on a strong note, with the Mumbai-based developer clocking ₹8,109 crore in bookings for its first luxury housing project in Gurugram within days of its launch, according to a report by Business Standard.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company said it sold 13.52 lakh sq ft of RERA carpet area, equivalent to 23.10 lakh sq ft of saleable area, at Three Sixty North, its maiden luxury residential development in the National Capital Region.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The project, launched on June 29 in Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road micro-market, marks Oberoi Realty's expansion beyond its traditional Mumbai market.

Don't Miss: Can't afford Delhi or Gurgaon? This NCR city could give you a bigger home and bigger returns

The first phase comprises 832 apartments across six towers on a 14.8-acre site. Apartments are priced from ₹18 crore, with a base selling price of ₹35,000 per sq ft, making it one of Gurugram's premium residential offerings.

The company had earlier pegged the project's total revenue potential at ₹16,000 crore across two phases. With bookings of ₹8,109 crore already secured, Oberoi Realty has achieved around 51% of the project's estimated revenue potential.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi had expressed confidence about the company's expansion into the region.

Advertisement

"We are launching our first project in Delhi-NCR. We feel confident now that our brand is transportable to the NCR market," he had said.

The developer has estimated an investment of around ₹6,000 crore for the entire project, including both phases.

Luxury housing demand stays firm

The robust response reflects the continued demand for luxury homes in Gurugram, where premium residential projects have witnessed strong buyer interest over the past two years. Demand has been driven by high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, senior professionals and non-resident Indians seeking large-format homes.

Project layout and configurations

Inspired by Oberoi Realty's flagship Three Sixty West in Mumbai, Three Sixty North is spread over 14.8 acres in Sector 58 on Golf Course Extension Road. The master plan includes landscaped gardens, a signature clubhouse and a curated high-street retail boulevard. While the first phase consists of six residential towers, the overall development will eventually comprise seven towers.

Advertisement

The project offers 3 BHK + Studio and 4 BHK + Studio apartments, duplex residences and penthouses, with home sizes ranging from about 5,500 sq ft to over 13,000 sq ft.

Amenities and target buyers

Amenities announced by the company include Club Three Sixty North, wellness facilities, a fitness centre, recreation spaces, social lounges, landscaped open areas and The Boulevard — a luxury retail street featuring cafés and curated shopping.

The project is targeted at entrepreneurs, business owners, CXOs, global Indians, NRIs and ultra-high-net-worth homebuyers looking for luxury residences in Gurugram.

Oberoi Realty's expansion

Oberoi Realty has delivered 51 real estate projects spanning 17.3 million sq ft to date, while more than 34 million sq ft is currently under construction.