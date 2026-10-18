Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 crore Chandigarh villa is a quiet luxury with these comforts. Take a look

The home’s exterior is polished rather than flashy, while its large open spaces and landscaped surroundings add to the premium feel, describing it as a contemporary space that combines luxury with practical, family-friendly living.

Garden is the highlight

One of the villa’s most striking features is its expansive garden, with trimmed grass, groomed shrubs and wide open areas. The outdoor space is used for family gatherings, tea sessions and even outdoor workouts.

The garden also gives the property a resort-like atmosphere, offering sunlight, privacy and room to entertain guests. It is among the details most frequently highlighted about Gill’s Chandigarh home.

Wooden interiors and warm tones

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Inside, the villa follows a neutral, contemporary theme. Photographs of Gill with his pet dogs show polished wooden flooring, cream-coloured walls and golden light fixtures.

The living room reportedly features comfortable seating, a red-brick accent wall, artefacts and warm lighting. The overall palette of whites, pastels and earthy tones creates a calm, modern atmosphere across the home.

A regal bedroom

The bedroom has drawn particular attention for its ornate styling. Magicbricks describes it as “regal,” with a king-sized bed, a gold-framed mirror and white walls carrying subtle texture and motifs.

Other bedrooms follow softer pastel and neutral themes, designed for rest and relaxation. It also points to modern bathrooms with neutral tiles, contemporary fittings and large mirrors.

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Private gym for cricket fitness

Fittingly for one of cricket’s leading batters, the villa includes a private gym. It is described as a dedicated training space equipped for regular strength and conditioning work, allowing Gill to maintain fitness during the season.

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According to reports and pictures that the cricketer has shared on Instagram, he lives here with his parents, sister, and his furry companions. The Chandigarh villa offers a glimpse into Gill’s off-field lifestyle, leading a lavish life with a net worth of over ₹30 crore. While Shubman Gill has recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai with a sea view and luxury amenities, worth ₹20 crore.