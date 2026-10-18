'Need a balanced system': JD Vance stresses shared values in immigration debate, clarifies H-1B remarks 

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The Vice President expanded on his vision during a CBS News town hall broadcast on October 17, where Michigan voters pressed him on immigration policies, cost-of-living concerns, and national identity. Addressing personal aspects of his background, Vance drew a distinction between balanced assimilation and open-ended intake.

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Vice President JD Vance on immigration in the United States: “My goal here is to make it so that we can have a country with some baseline of social cohesion and sense of community… I don't think it's unreasonable for an American citizen to want to share their community with people they have something in common with, and I think our immigration system has to build that.” — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 18, 2026

"You know where my family comes from. I love my in-laws who immigrated here from South India. We should welcome people who contribute but we need a balanced system," he told an Indian-American attendee.

During the session, Vance pushed back against criticism of his past statements describing certain H-1B visa holders as “foreign indentured servants.” He clarified that his critique targeted corporate exploitation rather than foreign workers themselves, arguing that businesses often exploit the legal vulnerability of visa holders to undercut domestic labor.

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Vance emphasised that his aim was not to dehumanise immigrants, though he maintained that sustained immigration fundamentally alters a nation's social and cultural character.

Vance on France riots and violence

The remarks coincide with broader criticism from Vance regarding Western immigration models. Pointing to recent civil unrest, looting, and arson in France, Vance took to X to attribute the violence to liberal policies that he argued neglect cultural integration.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” Vance wrote.

He urged French authorities to restore order swiftly to protect historic heritage, adding, “I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn.”