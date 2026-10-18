From Dior and Celine to Hermès and Apple, major stores looted as violent protests sweep across France

The main monument at République was covered in graffiti, while paving stones were ripped up around it. A nearby bar called La Barrique was set on fire.

Galeries Lafayette in Paris is being looted tonight. It’s the French equivalent of Harrods in London or Bergdorf Goodman in NYC https://t.co/F5jZU4bswZ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

Youths also broke into a supermarket nearby and took alcohol bottles and drink cans, which were thrown at police officers, according to a France 24 reporter.

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Hermès and other stores targeted in Marseille

In Marseille, angry protesters vandalised dozens of shops, targeting luxury brand Hermès as well as stores selling jewellery, clothes, makeup, household appliances and bread.

The fire brigade said it intervened to put out a fire that had started at a shoe shop.

They’ve just looted Louis Vuitton in #Bordeaux #17octobre https://t.co/GahzWtMljh — Heather (@HeaterMart) October 17, 2026

The unrest showed how the violence was affecting businesses across different parts of the retail sector, from luxury fashion outlets to shops selling everyday goods.

Visuals of massive Looting in france as cockroach like protest turns into full scale riots, arson and vandalism. Remember - This Is What Delhi Police Saved from Happening In Connaught Place👇🙏 https://t.co/uKd6e1Apnh — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 18, 2026

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Apple Store targeted in Lille

In Lille, shops were vandalised and looted, with an Apple Store in the city centre among the targets, Socialist mayor Arnaud Deslandes said.

Several stores were also looted in Nice, including sportswear outlets and a motorbike dealership.

Why are people protesting

The protests began with student demonstrations over deteriorating conditions in France's secondary schools, known as lycees. Concerns included staff shortages and poor facilities.

The movement has since expanded, drawing support from trade unions, members of the Yellow Vest movement and others angry over rising living costs and declining public services.

Purchasing power in France has dwindled since 2024, while fuel prices have soared since the start of the US-Iran war earlier this year.

Don't Miss: Over 1,200 arrested: Historic 143-year-old town hall in Limoges burnt down amid widespread French riots

The Yellow Vest movement, or gilets jaunes, first emerged in 2018 over cost-of-living pressures and rising fuel prices.

The government has tried to address some of the concerns. Education Minister Edouard Geffray promised 3,000 additional supply teachers during a television interview on October 8. The demonstrations, however, have continued to intensify.

Protests turn violent

The main demonstration in Paris appeared largely peaceful during the afternoon before the situation deteriorated in the evening.

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Protesters set fires in the streets, torched vehicles near prominent locations including Place de la Republique and clashed with riot police.

Police used tear gas and water cannon as officers moved against crowds.

More than 1,200 people were arrested during the nationwide unrest, while Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said 150 police officers were injured.

An estimated 550,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, including 110,000 in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said. Protest organisers put the turnout higher.

Buildings also damaged

The damage was not limited to shops.

In Lyon, the city's tourist office caught fire. Mayor Gregory Doucet described the incident as a tragedy.

"It breaks our hearts because it is a very iconic, well-known historic building," Mayor Doucet told a local media channel.

Local police said "hostile individuals" had prevented firefighters from safely tackling the blaze.

In Limoges, a large fire at the town hall caused part of the building's roof to collapse, according to the local prefecture.

Damage was also reported in Grenoble, Avignon, Pau, Montpellier and Valence.

In Saint-Etienne, Mayor Regis Juanico said a young man had "had his hand blown off by a grenade".

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"Such a tragedy should never have happened," Mayor Juanico said in a social media post.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the arson, looting and attacks on public buildings and said those responsible would face legal action.

The police response has also come under scrutiny, with the police watchdog investigating at least two dozen allegations of police violence.

Among those injured was a teenager who reportedly lost a hand after picking up a stun grenade.

Election adds to political tensions

The unrest comes as France prepares for a presidential election scheduled for April next year.

Macron is due to leave office next year, with Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, and Jean-Luc Melenchon of the hard-left La France Insoumise party among the prominent figures in the political contest.

Le Pen accused the far left of exploiting the demonstrations, saying protesters' "legitimate demands" had been "held hostage by the far left". She also accused Melenchon of fuelling the violence.

Melenchon, who took part in demonstrations, accused police officers of "unleashing" themselves on protesters while also condemning looting and arson.

Lecornu described his remarks as "dangerous and cynical".