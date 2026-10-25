Tiger Shroff sells Khar West apartment for ₹9 crore after Juhu firing incident

According to property documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the apartment is located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West.

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The property has a carpet area of 1,291.14 square feet, along with an exclusive area of 95.80 square feet. The transaction includes two covered car parking spaces. The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh, while the sale was registered on October 22.

Shroff originally purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for approximately Rs 7.61 crore. He received possession of the property on November 30, 2019.

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The latest transaction represents a difference of around Rs 1.39 crore between the original purchase price and the sale value. This is a gross price difference and does not account for stamp duty, registration charges, maintenance costs or other expenses associated with owning the property.

Sale follows firing incident in Juhu

The property transaction comes shortly after a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. According to reports, at least two men allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were reported to have sustained injuries. However, there is no confirmed evidence linking the property sale to the firing incident.

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Tiger Shroff’s other property transactions

This is not the actor’s first major real estate transaction in recent months. Around a year ago, Shroff sold another apartment in the same Rustomjee Paramount complex for Rs 15.6 crore.

The apartment, located on the 22nd floor, had a carpet area of 1,989.72 square feet and three parking spaces. He had purchased it in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore, with the resale reportedly generating a gain of nearly 31%.

Earlier in 2026, Shroff also sold a residential property in Pune’s Hadapsar area for Rs 8.87 crore. The apartment, located in the Yoo Pune development by Panchshil Realty, measured 4,249 square feet and was sold with three parking spaces.

The actor had purchased the Pune property in March 2024 for Rs 7.5 crore. The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, translating into a reported gross return of approximately 18.3%.