IndusInd Bank Q2 profit at Rs 1,242 crore; NII up 4% YoY

The bank's net revenue for Q2 FY27 increased to Rs 6,817 crore from Rs 6,060 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses declined to Rs 3,943 crore from Rs 4,013 crore during the same period.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rose to Rs 2,874 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,047 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank's net worth stood at Rs 65,985 crore as of Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 62,524 crore a year earlier. Deposits increased to Rs 4,28,832 crore from Rs 3,89,600 crore in Q2 FY26.

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On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.73 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 3.60 per cent in Q2 FY26. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.83 per cent from 1.04 per cent over the same period.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 70.19 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 71.81 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The private lender's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was 16.59 per cent as of September 30, 2026, against 17.10 per cent as of September 30, 2025. Its average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 127 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 132 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, said, "Despite a challenging global environment, India's macroeconomic fundamentals remained resilient supported prudent policy decisions, creating a constructive backdrop for the banking sector. Against this backdrop, Q2 reflects the growing strength of the IndusInd Bank franchise and the progress we have made in rebuilding momentum across the business. Our Q2 results demonstrate that the growth has strengthened, profitability has improved, asset quality trends remain encouraging, and our funding profile is becoming more granular and resilient."

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IndusInd Bank shares settled 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 835 on Friday. The company's quarterly earnings were announced after market hours.