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IndusInd Bank Q2 profit at Rs 1,242 crore; NII up 4% YoY

IndusInd Bank Q2 profit at Rs 1,242 crore; NII up 4% YoY

INDUSINDBK850.50(0.11%)

Net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 4,569 crore, up 3.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 4,409 crore in Q2 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM), however, declined to 3.23 per cent from 3.32 per cent in the year-ago period.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 5:01 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Q2 profit at Rs 1,242 crore; NII up 4% YoYIndusInd Bank shares settled 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 835 on Friday.

IndusInd Bank Ltd on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,242 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 437 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit rose 51 per cent from Rs 824 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 4,569 crore, up 3.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 4,409 crore in Q2 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM), however, declined to 3.23 per cent from 3.32 per cent in the year-ago period.

The bank's net revenue for Q2 FY27 increased to Rs 6,817 crore from Rs 6,060 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating expenses declined to Rs 3,943 crore from Rs 4,013 crore during the same period.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rose to Rs 2,874 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 2,047 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank's net worth stood at Rs 65,985 crore as of Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 62,524 crore a year earlier. Deposits increased to Rs 4,28,832 crore from Rs 3,89,600 crore in Q2 FY26.

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On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 2.73 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 3.60 per cent in Q2 FY26. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.83 per cent from 1.04 per cent over the same period.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 70.19 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 71.81 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The private lender's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was 16.59 per cent as of September 30, 2026, against 17.10 per cent as of September 30, 2025. Its average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 127 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared with 132 per cent in Q2 FY26.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, said, "Despite a challenging global environment, India's macroeconomic fundamentals remained resilient supported prudent policy decisions, creating a constructive backdrop for the banking sector. Against this backdrop, Q2 reflects the growing strength of the IndusInd Bank franchise and the progress we have made in rebuilding momentum across the business. Our Q2 results demonstrate that the growth has strengthened, profitability has improved, asset quality trends remain encouraging, and our funding profile is becoming more granular and resilient."

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IndusInd Bank shares settled 1.76 per cent lower at Rs 835 on Friday. The company's quarterly earnings were announced after market hours.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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