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2. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Q2 results: Revenue, profit rise; margins tell different stories

2. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Q2 results: Revenue, profit rise; margins tell different stories

JSWSTEEL1,185.50(2.83%)

JSW Steel and Jindal Steel report strong Q2 FY27 profit and revenue growth. Check EBITDA, margins, poll estimates and share price reaction.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 4:53 PM IST
2. JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Q2 results: Revenue, profit rise; margins tell different stories JSW Steel expanded its EBITDA margin, while Jindal Steel recorded a contraction in its operating margin.

JSW Steel and Jindal Steel reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue and net profit for the September quarter of FY27, supported by improved operating performance. JSW Steel expanded its EBITDA margin, while Jindal Steel recorded a contraction in its operating margin.

JSW Steel Q2 results
JSW Steel Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,359 crore for Q2 FY27, up from Rs 1,646 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 20.7 per cent year on year to Rs 54,486 crore from Rs 45,152 crore.

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EBITDA increased 42.2 per cent to Rs 10,120 crore from Rs 7,115 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 280 basis points to 18.6 per cent from 15.8 per cent a year earlier.

The company's revenue, net profit, EBITDA and margin exceeded CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 54,110 crore, Rs 4,752 crore, Rs 9,845 crore and 18.2 per cent, respectively.

Jindal Steel Q2 results
Jindal Steel Ltd reported a 21 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 774 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 638 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 43 per cent to Rs 16,679 crore from Rs 11,686 crore, while EBITDA increased 24 per cent to Rs 2,573 crore from Rs 2,081 crore.

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However, Jindal Steel's EBITDA margin contracted by 240 basis points to 15.4 per cent from 17.8 per cent a year earlier. The company said its average selling price improved sequentially, supported by a higher share of flat steel products in its sales mix and lower sales of thermo-mechanically treated products within the long steel category.

Domestic sales accounted for 92 per cent of Jindal Steel's total sales in Q2 FY27, compared with 91 per cent in the June quarter.

JSW Steel and Jindal Steel thus recorded higher revenue and profit in Q2 FY27, although their operating margins moved in opposite directions. Shares of Jindal Steel dropped more than a 1.7 per cent to Rs 1012, while cracked 2.6 per cent to Rs 1187 on Friday's session.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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