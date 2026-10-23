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Jio Platforms IPO: Record Rs 4.90 lakh crore in bids, 1.35 cr applications; check allotment odds

Jio Platforms IPO: Record Rs 4.90 lakh crore in bids, 1.35 cr applications; check allotment odds

RELIANCE1,190.00(0.46%)

Jio Platforms IPO closes with 22.19 times subscription, bids worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore and over 1.35 crore applications. Check tentative allotment odds and GMP.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 7:27 PM IST
Jio Platforms IPO: Record Rs 4.90 lakh crore in bids, 1.35 cr applications; check allotment oddsAccording to the data, the IPO of Jio Platforms was subscribed a total of 22.19 times as of 7.00 pm on Friday.

Jio Platforms IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms scripted history in terms of number of applications and bidding amount for the issue. India's largest ever IPO became the world's first ever issue attracting more than 1 crore applications (10 million), attracting bids close to Rs 5 lakh crore. The issue has closed for subscription Friday, October 23, 2026.

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According to the data, the IPO of Jio Platforms was subscribed a total of 22.19 times as of 7.00 pm on Friday. The issue drew bids for 4,38,26,15,568 equity shares against the net offer of 19,75,25,934 equity shares for the IPO.

Jio Platforms IPO attracted bids worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band.  In terms of bidding amount, it surpassed LG Electronics India Ltd, which drew bids worth Rs 4.41 lakh crore.

Besides that, the Jio Platforms IPO became the first ever issue globally to attract more than 1 crore applications. The issue overall drew more than 1.35 crore applications from investors, surpassing Waaree Energies Ltd which got more than 97 lakh applications, followed by Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

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On an individual basis, the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 70.55 times, while quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 14 times. The allocations for eligible shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd and employees were booked 7.60 times and 2.03 times, respectively. Retail investors' portion was subscribed 2.72 times as of the given time.

Prima facie, here is the tentative basis of allotment for Jio Platforms IPO

  • Big HNI: 10 investors out of 27 investors will get 180 shares (Allotment odds: 37 per cent)
  • Small HNI: 10 investors out of 88 investors will get 180 shares (Allotment odds: 11.36 per cent)
  • Retail: 10 investors out of 14 investors will get 12 shares (Allotment odds: 71.42 per cent)
  • Shareholders: If you applied for 168 shares then minimum 22 shares are confirmed (allotment may increase, depending on rejections in the category)


The Rs 30,213 crore IPO of Jio Platforms offered its shares in the price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 with a lot size of 12 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue comprises a fresh sale of 27 crore equity shares. At the current valuations, Jio Platforms commands a market capitalization of Rs 10.3 lakh crore. Basis of allotment shall be finalised on Monday, October 26.

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Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Jio Platforms is a technology company focused on digital connectivity, digital services and technology-led solutions. It has developed proprietary digital technologies and pan-India connectivity infrastructure to provide digital services to consumers and businesses.

The IPO was most recently commanding a grey market premium of Rs 250-260 per share in the unofficial market, indicating a potential listing gain of 22-23 per cent for investors. Jio Platforms will make its stock market debut on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 7:24 PM IST
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