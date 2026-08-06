Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
real estate
'Trump Chicago cheaper than Trump Noida,' claims ReraTracker founder. How do other Indian Trump projects compare

'Trump Chicago cheaper than Trump Noida,' claims ReraTracker founder. How do other Indian Trump projects compare

The comparison examined carpet area prices, which reflect the actual usable living space in a home, instead of the more commonly used super built-up area

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 12:23 PM IST
'Trump Chicago cheaper than Trump Noida,' claims ReraTracker founder. How do other Indian Trump projects compareTrump Tower Sector 94, Noida

A LinkedIn post comparing Trump-branded luxury residences across India and the United States has gone viral after revealing an unexpected finding: Trump Tower Noida is priced higher than Trump International Tower Chicago when compared on a carpet area basis.

Sharing the comparison, ReraTracker founder Gaurav Gupta wrote, "Can't believe Trump Chicago (~$800) is cheaper than Trump Noida ($850) on a per sq ft pricing!!!" The post has reignited discussions on India's rapidly appreciating luxury housing market and why buyers should focus on carpet area instead of the more commonly quoted super built-up area.

Advertisement

Trump Tower Noida beats Chicago 

According to the comparison by ReraTracker, Trump Tower Sector 94, Noida commands a carpet area price of ₹81,090 per sq ft (around $850). In contrast, Trump International Tower Chicago is priced at ₹76,320 per sq ft (around $800) on the same basis.

READ THIS: RBI holds repo rate steady: Good news for homebuyers, but affordable housing still faces hurdles

The finding suggests that premium residential markets in India, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), are now competing with established global luxury destinations in terms of pricing.

New York remains the most expensive

Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue tops the comparison with a carpet area price of ₹1,55,979 per sq ft ($1,635). It is followed by Trump World Tower at ₹1,33,846 per sq ft ($1,403), making Manhattan the undisputed leader among Trump-branded luxury residences.

Advertisement

How other Indian Trump projects compare

The study covered eight Trump-branded residential developments across India and the US. After Noida, Lodha Trump Tower Mumbai is priced at ₹75,500 per sq ft ($791), placing it just behind Chicago. Among Gurugram projects, Trump Residences Sector 69 is priced at ₹55,970 per sq ft ($587), while M3M Trump Tower Sector 65 stands at ₹55,120 per sq ft ($578). At the lower end of the list is Panchshil Trump Towers Pune, with a carpet area price of ₹39,629 per sq ft ($415).

ALSO READ: Gurugram still rules NCR real estate, but Ghaziabad's housing boom is turning heads

Why carpet area tells a different story

Gupta said the comparison underlines why carpet area, the actual usable space inside a home is a more meaningful benchmark than super built-up area when evaluating property prices. He noted that projects appearing expensive on a super built-up basis can actually offer better value if they have higher carpet area efficiency.

Advertisement

Citing Gurugram as an example, Gupta said the older M3M Trump Towers may seem costlier when measured using super built-up area, but their superior carpet area efficiency makes them effectively cheaper than the newer Trump Residences Sector 69 when buyers compare usable living space.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more