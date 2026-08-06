'Trump Chicago cheaper than Trump Noida,' claims ReraTracker founder. How do other Indian Trump projects compare

Trump Tower Noida beats Chicago

According to the comparison by ReraTracker, Trump Tower Sector 94, Noida commands a carpet area price of ₹81,090 per sq ft (around $850). In contrast, Trump International Tower Chicago is priced at ₹76,320 per sq ft (around $800) on the same basis.

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The finding suggests that premium residential markets in India, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), are now competing with established global luxury destinations in terms of pricing.

New York remains the most expensive

Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue tops the comparison with a carpet area price of ₹1,55,979 per sq ft ($1,635). It is followed by Trump World Tower at ₹1,33,846 per sq ft ($1,403), making Manhattan the undisputed leader among Trump-branded luxury residences.

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How other Indian Trump projects compare

The study covered eight Trump-branded residential developments across India and the US. After Noida, Lodha Trump Tower Mumbai is priced at ₹75,500 per sq ft ($791), placing it just behind Chicago. Among Gurugram projects, Trump Residences Sector 69 is priced at ₹55,970 per sq ft ($587), while M3M Trump Tower Sector 65 stands at ₹55,120 per sq ft ($578). At the lower end of the list is Panchshil Trump Towers Pune, with a carpet area price of ₹39,629 per sq ft ($415).

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Why carpet area tells a different story

Gupta said the comparison underlines why carpet area, the actual usable space inside a home is a more meaningful benchmark than super built-up area when evaluating property prices. He noted that projects appearing expensive on a super built-up basis can actually offer better value if they have higher carpet area efficiency.

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Citing Gurugram as an example, Gupta said the older M3M Trump Towers may seem costlier when measured using super built-up area, but their superior carpet area efficiency makes them effectively cheaper than the newer Trump Residences Sector 69 when buyers compare usable living space.