Why Delhi residents are choosing homes & life closer to Gurgaon

Delhi has long been the preferred address for homebuyers looking for connectivity, stability and a well-established lifestyle. But a quiet shift is taking place across the NCR. More professionals, especially younger buyers, are choosing Gurugram over Delhi — not just because of new housing projects, but because their workplaces, lifestyle preferences and space requirements are changing.

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From shorter commutes to larger homes at relatively better prices, Gurugram is increasingly becoming the first choice for many Delhi residents. But does this mean Delhi’s real estate market is losing its appeal?

Real estate expert Pawandeep Singh, in a conversation on Aaj Tak Radio’s show Property Se Fayda, explained why Gurugram has emerged as a strong alternative while also highlighting why Delhi continues to hold its ground.

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Jobs are moving closer to homes

One of the biggest reasons behind the shift towards Gurugram is the changing workplace geography of Delhi-NCR.

Singh said Gurugram has evolved into the corporate centre of the region, attracting professionals who want to live closer to their offices.

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“Today, Gurugram has become the main city. Just like Manhattan is the main city in New York where the jobs are, Gurugram has become the centre in Delhi-NCR where corporate jobs and offices are. People from Delhi travel to Gurugram every day for work,” Singh said.

For many working professionals, the daily commute between Delhi and Gurugram has become a major factor in deciding where to live. Spending two to two-and-a-half hours every day in traffic has pushed several buyers to consider shifting closer to their workplaces.

Bigger homes at the same budget

Affordability and space are also playing a major role in this migration.

Singh noted that Delhi’s property prices remain extremely high, especially for buyers looking for larger homes. Someone searching for a spacious 2,000 sq ft house with better open areas often finds more options in Gurugram within a similar budget.

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While Delhi continues to offer established neighbourhoods and strong infrastructure, Gurugram attracts buyers with newer developments, larger residential projects and modern amenities.

The “gap squeeze” that changed Gurugram’s position

Singh explained Gurugram’s rise through the concept of “gap squeeze”.

He compared South Delhi’s Greater Kailash with Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1. Around 20 years ago, property prices in DLF Phase 1 were only around 10% of Greater Kailash’s rates. Today, that gap has narrowed significantly, with DLF Phase 1 reaching nearly 50% of Greater Kailash’s prices.

According to Singh, Gurugram has gradually closed the gap with Delhi because of its corporate growth and demand from professionals.

Is Delhi losing its real estate advantage?

Despite the shift, Singh believes Delhi’s market remains one of the most stable real estate markets in the country.

“Delhi is a very mature and stable market. The supply of new land here is extremely limited. This is why even during a slowdown, the chances of property prices falling or seeing a correction are very low,” Singh said.

He noted that Delhi’s limited land supply gives it an advantage because demand remains strong while availability stays restricted.

The upcoming Delhi Master Plan (MPD) and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy could also change the city’s growth pattern by encouraging vertical development.

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Singh believes that once these policies are fully implemented, Delhi could become more competitive with Gurugram and Noida in terms of future returns.

Delhi vs Gurugram: Different markets, different buyers

According to Singh, the biggest difference between Delhi and Gurugram lies in the nature of their markets.

Delhi is primarily an end-user market, where people buy homes for living, while Gurugram has seen more investment-driven activity.

“Wherever speculation and trading are higher, prices may rise faster, but when the market slows down, they also carry the risk of falling quickly. In NCR, people often buy expensive properties by investing only around 30% of their own money and depending on loans or resale. In Delhi, buyers usually invest their entire capital in purchasing homes, which is why liquidity issues are less common,” Singh said.

He added that Delhi’s biggest strength remains liquidity, as finding buyers for properties is generally easier compared to several areas in Noida and Gurugram.

While Gurugram continues to attract a growing number of homebuyers because of jobs, lifestyle and space, Delhi’s stability and limited supply ensure that the capital still remains a strong contender in NCR’s real estate race.